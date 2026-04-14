Janna Nick Shares Messages Allegedly From Azar Azmi Requesting Funds for Cancer Treatment

Actress Janna Nick reveals details of messages she received from Azar Azmi, claiming the messages requested funds under the guise of cancer treatment. She shares her concerns for her friend's well-being and her desire to protect Azar's mental health amidst the ongoing situation and legal proceedings.

Janna Nick revealed details of messages she received from her fellow actor, Azar Azmi , concerning financial request s made under the pretense of needing funds for cancer treatment. This revelation came to light when Janna contacted Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri during a live broadcast featuring Azar. Janna expressed her uncertainty about the origin of the messages, whether they were genuinely from Azar or from someone impersonating her. She recounted that after receiving the messages, she inquired about Azar's whereabouts, as she had been absent from the entertainment industry for a significant period. Janna stated she was informed that Azar was undergoing treatment at a hospital and had nearly gone to lend her money. This prompted Janna to contact Azar directly, only to have her call answered by her husband. The actress admitted her surprise at this turn of events, especially since she had called Azar immediately after receiving the messages. Furthermore, Janna has retained the messages as evidence, emphasizing that she did not contact Azar after the initial incident to avoid causing undue pressure.

Janna Nick, while expressing her concern for Azar's well-being, including her mental health, also appealed to the public to refrain from excessive judgment. She cautioned that not everyone possesses genuine empathy or concern for the situation and that some people are quick to judge without fully understanding the circumstances. Janna emphasized the importance of giving Azar space and privacy during this challenging time, especially considering the ongoing legal proceedings. Her primary worry is her friend's emotional state, particularly given the sensitivity of the matter and the importance of mental health. In a previous social media post on Threads, Janna had shared her concerns about Azar, specifically regarding the unexpected reappearance and the request for financial assistance.

During her conversation with Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri, Janna Nick further clarified her actions and motivations. She highlighted her reluctance to add to the already immense pressure Azar was facing, acknowledging the potential impact on her mental health. Janna's statements reflect a deep concern for her friend's well-being and a cautious approach to handling sensitive personal matters. The actress's statements underscore the importance of empathy and understanding, especially when dealing with individuals facing potentially difficult situations. She wants to ensure that Azar has sufficient emotional support during this difficult time. She also wants the public to show support rather than cause more hardship





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Janna Nick Azar Azmi Cancer Financial Request Entertainment Mental Health Controversy

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