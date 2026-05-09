James Onyekachukwu Berebut Bola, Kuching FC Keluar Imbang 3-3 melibas Selangor, Meleh di hadapan Jutaan di Stadium Hang Jebat

James Onyekachukwu tampil impozan, mencatatkan dua jaringan emas bagi Kuching City FC ke arah menewaskan pasukan Melaka FC 3-1 dalam Liga Super. Sebuah aksi mengimbas gelora keselamatan, aması menarik minat juta-juta pengundi di Stadium Hang Jebat. Pada minit ke-40, Jerome Mpacko Etame menjadi penukar gol pertama, 71 dan 87込んで gol keduanya, menjadikan Kuching City FC menerajui empat jaringan dan kemenangan 3-1.

Pemain Kuching FC, James Onyekachukwu berebut bola dengan ketua pasukan Melaka FC, Muhamad Irfan Zakaria dalam aksi Liga Super di Stadium Hang Jebat malam ini.

Jaringan hatrik Jerome Mpacko Etame muncul hero apabila dua gol peribadinya membantu Kuching City FC menewaskan Melaka FC 3-1 dalam perlawanan bola sepak Liga Super di Stadium Hang Jebat malam ini. Tiga jaringan Jerome Mpacko pada minit ke-40, 71 dan 87 sudah cukup memastikan pasukan itu memintas Selangor untuk berada di tangga kedua Liga Super mengutip 50 mata manakala skuad Merah Kuning pula dengan 49 mata.

Buat Melaka FC pula kekalahan tersebut sekadar melihat skuad bimbingan jurulatih E. Elavarasan terus menghuni tangga ke-11 dan akan mengharungi perlawanan terakhir Liga Super musim ini menentang Imigresen FC di tempat lawan 15 Mei ini





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Kuching City FC Melaka FC Liga Super Stadium Hang Jebat James Onyekachukwu Muhamad Irfan Zakaria Jerome Mpacko Etame Menewaskan Melaka FC 3-1 Menyerang Selangor Liga Super Mengutip 50 Mata Menghuni Tangga Ke-11 Pria 23 Tahun Subelit

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