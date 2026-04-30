James Chai Returns to MACC for Third Day of Testimony in RM1.1 Billion Semiconductor Probe

Former aide to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, James Chai, continues cooperating with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in an investigation into a controversial RM1.1 billion semiconductor project involving UK-based Arm Holdings Plc. The probe, initiated after complaints from NGOs, examines allegations of hasty and one-sided agreements, potential financial repercussions, and conflicts of interest involving former ministry officials now in senior roles at the foreign company.

PUTRAJAYA: Former aide to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Chai Jin Shern, widely known as James Chai, arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) headquarters on Thursday, April 30, to continue providing his statement for a third consecutive day.

The political analyst, who is also a key witness in the ongoing investigation, arrived at the MACC office at 9:50 a.m. to assist with inquiries into a case involving Arm Holdings Plc, a United Kingdom-based semiconductor giant. The previous day, Chai spent over eight hours cooperating with the anti-graft agency, offering detailed accounts related to the probe. The investigation is being conducted under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, focusing on a government-funded semiconductor project valued at RM1.1 billion.

The case gained traction after several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) filed complaints alleging that the agreement between the Malaysian government and the foreign company was rushed and unfair, potentially imposing significant financial burdens on the government. On February 16, the MACC initiated an investigation into the agreement following these allegations. By April 1, the commission had issued a notice to James Chai, requiring him to assist in the investigation within two weeks.

The probe also examines potential conflicts of interest, as multiple individuals who previously held senior positions in a government ministry are now reportedly occupying high-ranking roles within the foreign company. The MACC’s investigation aims to uncover any irregularities in the procurement process and ensure transparency in government dealings with international firms. The case has drawn public attention due to its high financial stakes and the involvement of prominent figures in both the public and private sectors.

Authorities have emphasized the importance of thorough scrutiny to maintain accountability in large-scale government projects. As the investigation progresses, further developments are expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the semiconductor deal and its implications for Malaysia’s financial and political landscape





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MACC Semiconductor Project Conflict Of Interest Government Investigation Financial Implications

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James Chai diambil keterangan lebih 8 jamJames Chai diambil keterangan lebih 8 jam

Read more »

James Chai Completes MACC Statement in Semiconductor Firm ProbeDatuk Seri Rafizi Ramli's former aide, James Chai, spent over eight hours assisting the MACC with its investigation into an agreement involving Arm Holdings Plc, potentially worth RM1.1 billion. The investigation was prompted by concerns over hasty negotiations, potential financial implications for the government, and possible conflicts of interest.

Read more »

James Chai set to return to MACC today with investigators chasing leads in RM1.1b sagaPUTRAJAYA, April 29 — Former aide to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Chai Jin Shern, known as James Chai, will return to give evidence at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)...

Read more »

James Chai Continues MACC Statement After Extended Questioning in RM1.11 Billion Semiconductor ProbePolitical analyst James Chai, a former aide to ex-economy minister Rafizi Ramli, resumed his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after an eight-hour interrogation linked to a government-backed RM1.11 billion semiconductor project. Chai, based in London, faced multiple summonses and was eventually compelled to return after the MACC offered to cover his travel costs. The case involves 17 witnesses and may escalate to international enforcement agencies if necessary.

Read more »

James Chai Returns to MACC for Second Day of Questioning in RM1.1 Billion Semiconductor ProbeFormer aide to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, James Chai, attends a second day of statement recording at the MACC headquarters, linked to an investigation into alleged irregularities involving a RM1.1 billion semiconductor project and UK-based ARM Holdings Plc.

Read more »

James Chai to continue giving MACC statement tomorrow over RM1.1b semiconductor probePUTRAJAYA, April 29 — Former aide to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Chai Jin Shern or James Chai, will be recalled to continue giving his statement on the third day of investigations...

Read more »