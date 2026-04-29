James Chai Continues MACC Statement After Extended Questioning in RM1.11 Billion Semiconductor Probe

Political analyst James Chai, a former aide to ex-economy minister Rafizi Ramli, resumed his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after an eight-hour interrogation linked to a government-backed RM1.11 billion semiconductor project. Chai, based in London, faced multiple summonses and was eventually compelled to return after the MACC offered to cover his travel costs. The case involves 17 witnesses and may escalate to international enforcement agencies if necessary.

PUTRAJAYA: Political analyst James Chai resumed his statement today after undergoing over eight hours of questioning by anti-corruption officers yesterday. He arrived at the Malaysia n Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ) headquarters around 10am in a white Proton Persona, dressed in a white shirt.

Chai was seen leaving the premises at approximately 6:30pm alongside several individuals. As a former aide to ex-economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Chai was summoned by the MACC to assist in investigations related to a government-backed RM1.11 billion semiconductor project. Currently based in London, Chai had been requested multiple times since early March to return to Malaysia.

Earlier, the MACC received a letter from Chai’s legal team dated March 9, stating that their client could not return due to financial constraints and work obligations. The MACC responded on March 13, granting an extension until March 31, but Chai again failed to appear.

Consequently, the MACC issued another notice, giving him two weeks to comply and offering to cover his flight expenses. The commission also indicated it might seek international assistance, including through Interpol or foreign law enforcement, to locate him and ensure his cooperation. So far, 17 witnesses, including officials from the Economy Ministry and agencies like the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, have provided statements.

Kesavan Advocates & Solicitors, representing Chai, confirmed that arrangements for his return were made after securing approval from his employer in London. The firm stated they had been in contact with the MACC to facilitate the investigation process. Chai’s prolonged questioning underscores the seriousness of the allegations surrounding the semiconductor project, which has drawn significant scrutiny from authorities. The MACC’s efforts to secure his cooperation, including financial assistance and potential international collaboration, highlight the complexity of the case.

As investigations continue, the public awaits further developments in this high-profile matter, which could have broader implications for Malaysia’s economic governance and anti-corruption efforts





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