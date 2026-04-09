Jalan Yew Bridge to Undergo Nightly Closure for Essential Reconstruction Works

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announces the temporary nighttime closure of Jalan Yew bridge from April 10th to April 21st, 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM daily, for girder launching and reconstruction. Road users are advised to use alternative routes such as Jalan Pudu, Chan Sow Lin Jalan and Kampung Pandan Roundabout and follow traffic instructions. For inquiries, contact DBKL at 014-8042486.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall ( DBKL ) has announced a temporary nighttime closure of the Jalan Yew bridge to facilitate crucial infrastructure works. The closure, which will affect all vehicles, is scheduled to commence on April 10th and will remain in effect until April 21st. The restriction will be in place nightly, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, impacting a significant portion of the route.

This closure is necessary for girder launching operations and the comprehensive reconstruction of the bridge, ensuring its long-term structural integrity and safety. DBKL has emphasized the importance of adhering to the closure schedule to allow for the efficient and safe execution of these critical tasks. The city administration recognizes the inconvenience this may cause and is proactively offering alternative routes to minimize disruption to commuters.\The specific areas impacted by the closure encompass the stretch of Jalan Yew bridge between the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) area and the Pudu Roundabout. Additionally, sections of Jalan Cochrane and Jalan Pasar will also be affected. Specifically, the closure extends along Jalan Pasar from the intersection near the Alam Shah Mosque towards Petron Jalan Pasar. Road users are therefore advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternative routes to circumvent the affected areas during the specified nighttime hours. This will include utilizing alternative paths such as Jalan Pudu, Chan Sow Lin Jalan, and the Kampung Pandan Roundabout to help disperse traffic flow and avoid potential congestion. DBKL is committed to providing timely updates and necessary information to keep the public informed and assist in their navigation around the affected area. The primary objective is to complete the bridge works expeditiously and efficiently while prioritizing the safety of both construction crews and road users. The closure is a critical step in a larger project aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure and enhancing traffic management capabilities.\To ensure smooth traffic flow and maintain safety during the closure period, DBKL urges all road users to adhere strictly to the provided signage and follow the instructions of traffic officers stationed at the location. This will help to manage the alternative routes and guide traffic safely through the detour pathways. DBKL is also providing a dedicated contact number for public inquiries related to the bridge closure. For any questions or further information, residents and commuters can contact DBKL directly at 014-8042486. The city administration encourages the public to utilize this resource to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation and seek clarification on any concerns they may have. This communication channel ensures transparency and allows DBKL to address public queries effectively. This temporary closure is a necessary measure to ensure the long-term safety and functionality of the Jalan Yew bridge, benefiting the entire community. It is a part of a wider effort to improve Kuala Lumpur's transportation network and improve the overall commuting experience for the city's residents. The reconstruction project reflects DBKL’s continued investment in the city’s infrastructure to cope with increased traffic demands and accommodate future growth





LowyatNET / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jalan Yew Bridge Road Closure DBKL Bridge Reconstruction Traffic Alert

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung to launch Galaxy A57 and A37 on April 10; prices start from RM1,899KUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Fuel prices April 9-15: Unsubsidised petrol up 40sen, diesel in peninsula up 70senKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on Friday (April 10)KUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Rooftop chases, midnight raid: Immigration nabs 69 in Jalan Imbi crackdown, most working as GROsKUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) detained 69 foreign nationals, most of them working as guest relations officers (GROs), in an ‘Ops Gegar’...

Read more »

Harga Petrol Naik 40 Sen, Diesel Naik 70 Sen & Harga RON 95 Budi Kekal Pada RM1.99 SeliterKenaikan harga ini diselaraskan untuk tempoh 9 April 2026 hingga 15 April 2026.

Read more »

Road closure along Jalan Yew bridge from April 10 onwards, 10pm to 5am dailyKUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit remained firmer at the 3.97 level against the US dollar and other major currencies at Thursday's opening, supported by improved market optimism following the two-week ceasefire, which spurred risk-on sentiment.

Read more »