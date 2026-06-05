Jaecoo J5 EV vs iCaur 03: Segment, Specs, and Pricing Comparison

An examination of the Jaecoo J5 EV's specifications, design, and market positioning relative to the iCaur 03, highlighting differences in segment, performance, range, and expected pricing.

The Jaecoo J5 EV has transitioned from internal combustion power to an all-electric drivetrain, featuring a front-mounted motor that produces 211 PS and 288 Nm of torque, paired with a 58.9 kWh battery pack.

According to the NEDC test cycle, it offers a range of 461 km, while the WLTP estimate is 400 km. Performance is brisk, achieving 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h. Its design bears a resemblance to the iCaur 03, leading some to speculate whether the J5 EV is merely a rebadged version.

However, the two vehicles are positioned in entirely different market segments. Key differentiators include the iCaur 03's larger dimensions: a 95 mm longer wheelbase and 50 mm greater width, placing it in the C-segment alongside models like the Jaecoo J7.

In contrast, the Jaecoo J5 is classified as a B-segment subcompact crossover. The iCaur 03's 2WD variant has been discontinued, with only the iWD model remaining; notably, the 2WD version was slower than the J5 EV. The J5 EV benefits from more efficient packaging and aerodynamics, resulting in a more usable range compared to the taller, boxier, off-road-oriented iCaur 03.

Pricing is also expected to be lower than the iCaur 03 iWD's RM128,880 starting price, especially when compared to the ICE-powered J5's RM108,000 price tag. The article invites readers to speculate on the J5 EV's eventual pricing. The writer, Harvinder, is a Formula 1 enthusiast and automotive journalist since 2006, also hosting the Driven motoring show





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Jaecoo J5 EV Icaur 03 Electric Vehicle Crossover Specs Range Pricing Comparison

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