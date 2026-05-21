Israeli Forces Accused of Brutality Against GSF 2.0 Participants

A group of activists, including 10 Malaysians, were abducted at sea near Crete, Greece, during the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0. Israeli forces are accused of using excessive force, including taser attacks, physical and mental abuse, and other forms of violence against the participants. The Palestinian human rights group Adalah reports that at least three individuals were hospitalized before being released.

A group of 175 activists, including 10 Malaysians, were abducted at sea near Crete, Greece, during the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0. Israel i forces are accused of using excessive force against the participants, including taser attacks, physical and mental abuse.

The Palestinian human rights group Adalah reports that at least three individuals were hospitalized before being released. They also received numerous complaints about excessive violence, including new forms of physical abuse during their visit to Ashdod port. The group claims that the violence resulted in serious and widespread injuries, including at least three individuals hospitalized before being released. They also recorded numerous participants with broken ribs, making it difficult to breathe.

The group further reports that tasers were used frequently against participants, and injuries from rubber bullets occurred during the flotilla's passage and during their transfer to military vessels. According to Adalah, activists detained also experienced excessive violence on board the ship and during the transfer between the ship and the port.

They were forced to be in a stressful physical position while being moved around the port, and they were forced to walk in a bent position with their backs being pressed by guards. The group also reports that participants experienced severe humiliation and sexual harassment, particularly affecting women. Adalah will continue to monitor the situation closely. The participants are scheduled to appear before a tribunal tomorrow while awaiting their deportation.

They will be represented by legal counsel. Adalah is demanding the immediate release of all flotilla participants who are being held illegally. The fate of 428 participants from 40 countries, including 29 Malaysians, who were intercepted by Israel last night, remains unknown.

The chairman of the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, Datuk Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, said the last ship detained was Zefiro and Alcyone, which was reported to be at the front and was 80 nautical miles from the Gaza coast





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Global Sumud Flotilla Israel GSF 2.0 Activists Abduction Taser Violence Human Rights Adalah

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four Malaysian Participants of GSF Mission in Gaza Detained by Israeli NavyFour Malaysian participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission to Gaza have been detained by the Israeli Navy after their boats were intercepted.

Read more »

Global Sumud Flotilla 2026 Participants Detained by Israeli Forces Remain Unaccounted ForThe Sumud Nusantara Control Centre confirms no updates on detained Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 activists nearly 48 hours after their capture by Israeli forces. Director-General Datuk Sani Araby Abdul Alim expresses concern over potential mistreatment and urges international intervention. The mission, involving 54 vessels from Turkey to Gaza, is in its final phase, with activists' phones confiscated upon detention.

Read more »

Malaysian Activists Detained by Israeli Forces as Gaza Aid Mission FailsThe mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza failed on Tuesday night after a successful flotilla of Malaysian activists was disbanded amidst tense developments at sea.

Read more »

Palestinian Teenagers Killed by Israeli Forces in West BankSince Israel launched a major military operation against armed Palestinian groups in the northern West Bank in January 2025, one Palestinian minor has been killed every week on average across the territory, up from one every three weeks in 2021, according to Unicef. Seventy teenagers, mostly aged 15 to 16, have been killed to date, 65 of them by Israeli forces, according to a Unicef report dated May 12. The Israeli military said both had ‘hurled stones’ at soldiers. It is almost certainly what Shtayyeh had been doing too, on April 23, in Nablus — the largest city in the northern West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Read more »