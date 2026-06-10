Israeli Airstrikes on Tyre Kill 11, Displace Thousands

Israeli airstrikes on the historic city of Tyre in southern Lebanon and surrounding areas killed 11 people yesterday amid an Israeli military warning for the entire city to evacuate.

Orang Asli representatives are seeking action after a viral video claimed that a Tok Batin who helped search for Jaslinda confined a hiker and planned to marry her.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the southern city of Tyre on June 9, 2026. The airstrikes on the historic city of Tyre in southern Lebanon and surrounding areas killed 11 people yesterday amid an Israeli military warning for the entire city to evacuate. Israel's army said its forces killed a gunman who had managed to infiltrate Israeli territory from Lebanon and opened fire on its troops.

Raids on more than a dozen other locations across the country's south, as Israel pressed on with its war against the militant group Hezbollah. An Israeli strike near Tyre killed three people in the southern Lebanese city, the health ministry said, taking the death toll up to 11 in the region. The strike also wounded nine people, including two women, the ministry added, further confirming an earlier toll of eight dead.

The action came despite a warning the day before from Iran that it would resume attacking Israel if it continued striking its neighbour. Tehran insists that Lebanon must be part of any deal to end the wider Middle East war, which Hezbollah pulled Lebanon into by attacking Israel in support of its backer Iran.

Hezbollah urged Lebanese authorities to mend their relationship with the group's backer Iran and benefit from Tehran's support, days after Iran struck Israel in response to bombardment on south Beirut. Last week Lebanon's president and prime minister issued pointed calls for Tehran to stop interfering in their country's affairs, after Hezbollah rejected a conditional ceasefire with Israel. Residents of Tyre, including from the Christian quarter, were seen fleeing and heavy traffic heading north after the Israeli warning.

Displaced people arrived in the coastal city of Sidon, further north, some with belongings hastily strapped to the roofs of their cars. Israel has repeatedly struck the city of Tyre since the latest war erupted with Hezbollah, following the militants' rocket fire at Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

But until yesterday, Tyre's Christian quarter in the Old City-a small, picturesque area where displaced people had sought refuge-had been spared Israeli evacuation warnings targeting the rest of the city in the ongoing war. The Zahrani River is around 30 kilometres north of Tyre. The Israeli army last month declared all areas south of the river





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israeli Airstrikes Tyre Lebanon Hezbollah Iran Middle East War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tumbling tech puts brakes on AI rally, Iran signals end to Israeli attacksBrent crude futures, which had been up about 5% in the European morning, were now up 1.5%.

Read more »

Iran Halts Strikes on Israel Amid escalating Conflict in Lebanon, Warns of 'Crushing' Response if Aggression ContinuesIran announced a cessation of its attacks on Israel following retaliatory strikes for Israeli bombings in Beirut, but warned of severe consequences if Israeli operations in southern Lebanon persist.

Read more »

WhatsApp Says Israeli Spyware Company Still Actively Targeting Its UsersEarlier today, WhatsApp caught and disrupted spear phishing activity that it believes stems from NSO Group, the Israeli company known for creating spyware tools and a company that is on the US National Security blacklist.

Read more »

Italy Condemns Israeli Minister Over Gaza Flotilla IncidentThe Italian government expressed outrage after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir insulted Italy and mocked Gaza‑bound flotilla activists, prompting investigations and calls for EU sanctions.

Read more »