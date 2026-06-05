Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Plan Faces Hurdles as Hezbollah Rejects Withdrawal Terms

A new US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon requires Hezbollah to pull back from the border, but the group's refusal and the Lebanese army's limited capacity cast doubt on the agreement's durability.

Israel and Lebanon have reached a new ceasefire agreement following US-mediated talks, requiring Hezbollah to withdraw from the southern border region and stop all attacks.

The deal, announced after a fourth round of discussions in Washington, includes the deployment of Lebanese army forces in designated "pilot zones" to ensure security. Hezbollah has rejected the plan, demanding a comprehensive ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon. The agreement stipulates that all Hezbollah fighters must leave the area south of the Litani River, which lies approximately 30 kilometres from the border.

Israel's ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, emphasized that if Hezbollah does not comply promptly, there will be consequences. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described the army's deployment as a practical step toward a full Israeli withdrawal, though analysts warn the plan faces significant challenges. Experts note that the Lebanese army, underfunded and wary of confrontation, is unlikely to forcibly disarm Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed militia.

Previous ceasefire attempts have failed, with fighting resuming in early 2025 after Hezbollah reinforced its positions. The United States continues to press Lebanese authorities to take stronger action against the group, but political and military realities complicate the process





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