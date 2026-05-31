Israel Expands Ground Operations in Lebanon Amidst Ongoing Tensions with Hezbollah; Trump Claims Political Superiority

Israel's military has intensified its ground operations in southern Lebanon, crossing the Litani River and seizing control of strategic locations. Both Israel and Hezbollah accuse each other of ceasefire violations, with Lebanon's government criticizing Israel's actions. Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has expressed his confidence in his political abilities, comparing himself to legendary figures and expressing his readiness to headline America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Israel 's military has announced a significant expansion of its ground operations in southern Lebanon , aiming to strengthen its military position and protect its northern communities from threats posed by Iran -backed Hezbollah .

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have crossed the Litani River, around 30 kilometers north of the shared border, and have seized control of the medieval Beaufort Castle, known locally as Qalaat al Shaqif or Shaqif Arnoun. Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the operation, stating that it is part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational control in the region.

The operation comes amidst ongoing accusations of ceasefire violations by both Israel and Hezbollah, with each side blaming the other for escalating tensions. The Lebanese government has criticized Israel's actions, accusing it of pursuing a 'scorched-earth policy' in southern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese health ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have resulted in over 3,371 fatalities.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, former US President Donald Trump has expressed his confidence in his political prowess, comparing himself to legendary figures like Elvis Presley and claiming to be the 'GOAT' (Greatest Of All Time). He has also expressed his readiness to headline America's 250th anniversary celebrations, following what he perceives as the departure of 'third-rate artists'





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Politics Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Iran IDF Beaufort Castle Litani River Ceasefire Donald Trump Political Superiority America's 250Th Anniversary

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