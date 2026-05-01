Israel Detains Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla Activists, to Transfer Them to Greece

Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in international waters near Crete, detaining approximately 175 activists from over 20 boats. Israel will transfer the detainees to Greece in coordination with the Greek government. The incident has drawn international criticism and renewed focus on the blockade of Gaza.

ATHENS: Israel has stated that dozens of activists from a Gaza -bound aid flotilla, detained by its forces in international waters near Crete, will be transferred to Greece .

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had previously informed that approximately 175 activists were apprehended from over 20 boats. This flotilla represents the latest attempt by pro-Palestinian activists to breach the Israeli blockade of Gaza, with organizers reporting a total of 211 individuals detained, including a Paris city council member.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on the platform X that, in coordination with the Greek government, individuals transferred from the flotilla vessels to Israeli ships will be disembarked on Greek soil within the coming hours, extending gratitude to Greece for its willingness to receive the flotilla participants. Helene Coron, a spokesperson for Global Sumud France, earlier stated that the interception operation occurred near the island of Crete at an unprecedented distance from the Gaza coast.

Paris has announced the detention of 15 French nationals, while Rome has urged the immediate release of all unlawfully detained Italian citizens, numbering 24 according to news agencies. Coron indicated that among those detained was Raphaelle Primet, a council member of the Paris Communist Party. Rome and Berlin issued a joint statement expressing their concern over the developments, while Madrid condemned the actions and summoned the Israeli representative in Spain.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez accused Israel of once again violating international law by attacking a civilian flotilla in waters that ‘do not belong to it,’ urging the European Union (EU) to freeze bilateral relations. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterized the operation as a complete success, labeling the participants as ‘Hamas supporters. ’ The first voyage of the Global Sumud Flotilla across the Mediterranean towards Gaza during the summer and autumn of 2025 had already garnered global attention.

Crew members, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, were detained before being expelled by Israel. Organizers of the latest flotilla informed early Thursday that their boats had been surrounded by Israeli naval vessels off the coast of Crete.

“Our ships were approached by fast military boats identifying themselves as ‘Israel,’ directing lasers and semi-automatic weapons at the participants, ordering them to the front of the boats and to kneel,” stated Global Sumud Flotilla. They confirmed, based on tracking data, that the boats were intercepted within the Greek Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Approximately 30 flotilla boats remain en route, most now located in Greek territorial waters south of Crete.

Coron stated that the operation took place over 1,000 kilometers from the Gaza Strip, significantly further than previous operations which occurred 185 kilometers away in June 2025. The Israeli Foreign Ministry claimed that condoms and drugs were found on board the boats and released video footage of activists celebrating on Israeli vessels. The flotilla, comprising over 50 ships, departed in recent weeks from Marseille in France, Barcelona in Spain, and Syracuse in Italy.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein stated that initial action was taken due to the large number of vessels, the risk of escalating tensions, and the need to prevent a breach of a legitimate blockade under international law.

“The Israeli navy crossing hundreds of miles at sea solely to prevent civilian boats carrying food, baby milk, and medical supplies from reaching the Palestinian people demonstrates the extent to which Israel is willing to go to maintain a cruel and unlawful 19-year blockade on Gaza,” stated Amnesty International representative Erika Guevara Rosas in a statement. The incident has sparked international condemnation and renewed focus on the ongoing blockade of Gaza and the humanitarian situation within the territory.

The differing narratives from Israeli authorities, who portray the activists as Hamas supporters attempting to violate a legal blockade, and the flotilla organizers, who describe a peaceful mission to deliver aid, highlight the deep divisions surrounding the conflict. The involvement of multiple European nations, with some expressing concern and others condemning Israel’s actions, underscores the international sensitivity of the issue.

The transfer of the detained activists to Greece, facilitated by the Greek government, represents a temporary resolution to the immediate crisis, but the underlying tensions and the blockade of Gaza remain unresolved. The future of the remaining flotilla boats and the potential for further confrontations remain uncertain, as does the long-term impact of this incident on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and international relations





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