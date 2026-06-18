Islamic Medical Practitioner Treats Couple for Sorcery Linked to Wedding Gift

An Islamic medical practitioner describes treating a couple for a supernatural disturbance caused by a wedding gift, with the husband's abrupt behavioral changes traced to a jinn placed under their bed.

An Islamic medical practitioner recounts a case of magical disturbance allegedly caused by a wedding gift received by a newlywed couple. The practitioner shared stories of sorcery or related supernatural matters.

They received a call from a woman who could not cope with her husband's changing behavior. The husband, once gentle, prayerful, and kind, suddenly became hot-tempered, hated his wife without cause, and used abusive language about a month after their marriage. She described: He said he can't stand looking at my face, my smell is like a corpse, he often shouts for me to leave and sometimes raises his hand.

The couple was brought for treatment by the Islamic medical practitioner, who claimed to detect signs of disturbance believed to be linked to separation sorcery. It was said that a jinn had been under their bed and almost succeeded in carrying out what it was hired to do. In discussing the case, the practitioner asked the family to check under the bed at their home for suspicious objects that might be the source of the disturbance.

The inspection revealed only some wedding gifts still stored in that location. The couple was asked to recall if any changes occurred when they opened those gifts. The wife then remembered the first major argument happened after they opened several gift boxes on a particular night. One of those gifts became the source of the disturbance when the woman felt nauseous and vomited upon holding a box containing a decorative cup, which is not an item one would normally suspect.

The disturbance was not from the item itself but something that had been smeared on the outer part of that gift. The practitioner advised: Apply a bit of thick bamboo oil in water and sprinkle it on that gift. Thick bamboo is a neutralizing and healing remedy for those with disturbances.

Then crush and burn it while reciting the Throne Verse. According to the practitioner, the couple gradually recovered and harmony returned about a week after the procedure





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Islamic Medicine Sorcery Wedding Gift Jinn Supernatural Disturbance Throne Verse Bamboo Oil Couple Therapy Spiritual Healing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MC Abuse Syndicate: Nurse Among Five Arrested for Selling Fake Medical CertificatesA medical certificate (MC) allows sick employees to rest before returning to work. However, abuse persists, with syndicates selling official documents illegally. Recent case: five individuals, including a nurse, arrested for selling MCs at RM50-RM200 each. Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) study: over 4 million workers admit faking illness or obtaining MCs improperly; 17.49 million people, 26% admit dishonest MC use. Also, 57% employers report unjustified sick leave. Impacts: reduced productivity, damaged employer-employee trust. Employers can reject MCs if not submitted on time, not from registered doctors, or evidence of misuse. While right to MC when sick, honesty and responsibility required.

Read more »

Two Renowned Islamic Scholars Honored as National and International Maal Hijrah FiguresAt the National Maal Hijrah Celebration 1448H held at Putra Mosque in Putrajaya, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah of Perak conferred prestigious awards on two distinguished scholars. Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr. Osman Bakar, Rector of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), was named the National Maal Hijrah Figure for 1448H/2026. Professor Sheikh Dr. Ahmad al-Raysuni, founder of the World Union of Muslim Scholars, was selected as the International Maal Hijrah Figure. Dr. Osman, 80, from Chenor, Pahang, was recognized for his contributions as an Islamic thinker, academic, and expert in Islamic writings, science, and civilization. Dr. Ahmad, from Morocco, was honored for his expertise as an international reference in the field of Maqasid Syariah. Dr. Osman described the recognition as a trust to continue contributing to the development of Islamic knowledge and civilization, viewing his life in academia as a form of jihad in knowledge to defend truth and counteract falsehood.

Read more »

Brunei Sultan calls for unity, hard work and vigilance to mark Islamic New YearJune 17 (Reuters) - An ⁠emotional Lionel Messi was wiping his ⁠tears with his shirt after scoring Argentina's ‌first goal against Algeria in the World Cup, a strike that marked the beginning of a memorable ​performance where he netted thrice ⁠to secure a ⁠3-0 win.

Read more »

Bersatu info chief accuses PAS of consolidating control in PN reshuffleTun Faisal Ismail Aziz says the Islamic party's authoritarian attitude is becoming clearer.

Read more »