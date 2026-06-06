Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia Unveils Major Exhibition on Palestinian Tatreez Embroidery

The Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia (IAMM) is presenting 'Tatreez: Reclaiming Palestine Through Embroidery,' a comprehensive exhibition running from June 19, 2024, to April 25, 2027. The show explores Palestinian embroidery as a visual language and cultural memory, featuring textiles, garments, and accessories from ten regional styles across historic Palestine. It highlights traditional techniques, motifs, and the role of women in preserving identity through craft.

The Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia (IAMM) in Kuala Lumpur is spotlighting Palestinian heritage and culture with its upcoming exhibition ' Tatreez : Reclaiming Palestine Through Embroidery,' which opens on June 19 and runs until April 25, 2027.

This far-reaching exhibition, developed by IAMM and drawing on the museum's extensive collection, explores Palestinian embroidery, known as tatreez, as both a visual language and a repository of memory. The showcase uses textiles, garments, and accompanying accessories as a lens through which to understand history, identity, and continuity across generations. Regional motifs and techniques reflect histories of place, with designs conveying aspects of identity, social status, beliefs, taboos, and ceremonial traditions shaped by women's lives, often without words.

The exhibition is organised across two special galleries. Special Gallery 1 presents traditional motifs and regional styles reinterpreted with contemporary sensibilities while remaining rooted in identity and belonging. Special Gallery 2 highlights the diversity of Palestinian embroidery, with variations in styles, motifs, and colour palettes across different localities. Taking geographical considerations into account, the display is further divided into ten regions: Galilee, Nablus, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Hebron, Jaffa, Ramlah-Lydda, Gaza, and Naqab.

Each region possesses its own distinctive embroidery style, colour palette, and textile traditions. Visitors will discover a variety of embroidery techniques, from cross-stitch and couching to other traditional stitches, brought to life on carefully chosen textiles such as linen, cotton, silk, taffeta, and velvet. Beyond the thobe-a traditional long robe-the exhibition pairs a stunning array of headpieces, including araqiyeh, shatweh, and wuqayeh, with veils, silver necklaces, chains, bracelets, and other accessories.

Highlights include a silk wedding thobe from Ramallah and a necklace featuring an evil eye protection motif from Jaffa or Ramlah-Lydda, dated to the 1920s. Sharifah Shahanaz Syed Mohamed Redzuan, curator and researcher, notes in the IAMM newsletter that over the years the museum has gathered a significant collection of artefacts dating from the 19th to the 21st century. Each piece reflects generational heritage, ceremonies, and celebrations during a period of cultural vitality, including several rare examples.

This carefully curated collection has enabled IAMM to design an exhibition that tells the story of Palestine through its clothing and adornments, reclaiming a narrative often overshadowed by conflict





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Palestinian Embroidery Tatreez Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Exhibition Cultural Heritage Textile Arts Traditional Crafts Middle Eastern Art Museum Exhibition Palestinian Identity

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