Islamabad Under Tight Security as US-Iran Peace Talks Approach

The Pakistani capital and its twin city are on high alert with extensive security measures in place for the upcoming second phase of United States-Iran peace talks. The deployment includes thousands of police, elite commandos, and advanced surveillance systems.

Islamabad and the adjacent city of Rawalpindi are currently under an unprecedented security blanket as Pakistan gears up to host the crucial second phase of peace negotiations between the United States and Iran . Scheduled to commence soon, these high-stakes discussions aim to de-escalate burgeoning tensions in West Asia, a region that has experienced a significant uptick in hostilities in recent times. The Pakistan i authorities have left no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of the delegations and the smooth conduct of the talks, demonstrating their commitment to fostering regional stability. The sheer scale of the security deployment underscores the importance placed on these diplomatic efforts.

According to information provided by police sources, an overwhelming contingent of approximately 20,000 police personnel has been mobilized. This formidable force is further augmented by the presence of hundreds of highly trained elite commandos, including sharpshooting snipers strategically positioned to maintain constant vigilance.

The security apparatus extends beyond these immediate personnel. Reinforcements from the Punjab Highway Patrol, the specialized Dolphin Force, and the Quick Response Unit have also been placed on high alert, ready to be deployed at a moment's notice.

The sophisticated Safe City surveillance system, a network of advanced cameras, is operating around the clock, meticulously monitoring all activities within the capital. Adding to this comprehensive surveillance, rooftop snipers are actively involved in maintaining a watchful eye, ensuring no potential threats go unnoticed.

These extensive security arrangements mirror those implemented during the initial round of talks, signifying a consistent approach to safeguarding sensitive diplomatic engagements.

The presence of advance teams from the United States, comprising security experts and personnel, has already been noted. These teams are actively engaged in coordinating logistical and security-related aspects of the impending talks, working in tandem with their Pakistani counterparts. This collaborative effort is vital for the seamless execution of the security plan, ensuring that all contingencies are addressed.

In a significant move to enhance security and control the flow of traffic, authorities have implemented a complete suspension of public and goods transport services within both Rawalpindi and Islamabad. This measure, while undoubtedly causing temporary inconvenience, is deemed essential for maintaining order and preventing any potential disruptions.

Furthermore, most of the entry points leading to the heavily secured Red Zone, the diplomatic and government heart of the capital, have been sealed, restricting access to authorized personnel only.

The hospitality sector has also been significantly impacted. Prominent five-star hotels, including the Serena Hotel and the renowned Marriott Hotel, have been requisitioned by the government. Guests have been informed and requested to vacate these premises, as the hotels will be serving as accommodation for the visiting delegations. Similarly, hostels and smaller guesthouses located within the capital have been directed to temporarily close their operations until further notice, a measure aimed at consolidating security and ensuring a controlled environment.

The proactive and comprehensive security measures undertaken by Pakistan signal its dedication to playing a constructive role in facilitating dialogue and promoting peace in a volatile region. The success of these talks could have far-reaching implications for the stability and security of West Asia and beyond





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Islamabad United States Iran Peace Talks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Conflict Exposes UK Military Weaknesses, Starmer Faces Defence Investment PressureThe Iran conflict has starkly highlighted the shrinking capabilities of Britain's armed forces, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to boost defense spending. Delays in deploying naval assets and comparisons to other European nations' swift responses underscore the challenges. The UK's military, particularly the Royal Navy and RAF, has seen significant reductions in personnel and equipment since the Cold War, a situation acknowledged by international partners and leading to concerns about national security and global influence.

Read more »

Trump Suggests US and Iran Close to Peace Deal, Might Travel to Pakistan for SigningUS President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran are on the verge of a peace agreement and indicated he might travel to Pakistan for the signing ceremony. Trump stated that Tehran has agreed to surrender its enriched uranium reserves and expressed optimism about a breakthrough, potentially leading to lower oil prices and reduced inflation. He also praised Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for their role in facilitating these discussions.

Read more »

Iran Threatens Strait of Hormuz Closure Amidst Ceasefire Hopes and Uranium DisputeIran has warned of closing the Strait of Hormuz if the US continues its port blockade, amidst optimism over a Lebanon ceasefire and a reported agreement on enriched uranium, though Iran denies handing over its stockpile.

Read more »

Pakistan's Military Chief and PM Conclude Middle East Peace DiplomacyPakistan's military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, concluded a three-day visit to Tehran after meeting with Iran's top leadership and peace negotiators. Simultaneously, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned from Turkey after his own diplomatic efforts. Both visits aimed to advance a negotiated settlement to the Middle East conflict, with a second round of US-Iran talks expected in Islamabad.

Read more »

Pakistan pushes diplomacy as military chief and PM wrap Iran peace talks visitsISLAMABAD, April 18 — Pakistan’s powerful military chief and prime minister today concluded separate visits aimed at ending the Iran war, with Field Marshal Asim Munir...

Read more »

Trump Warns Iran Against Strait of Hormuz Blockade; US Expects Iran NewsUS President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iran against blocking the Strait of Hormuz, stating the US will receive information on Iran by day's end. The warning comes after Iran reportedly closed the strait to commercial traffic, citing US port blockades and threatening further action against perceived enemies. Several vessels reported attacks in the waterway, with India summoning Iran's ambassador after an Indian-flagged tanker was targeted. Iran asserts its intent to control transit through the strait until the conflict ends.

Read more »