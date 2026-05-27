IREN to Acquire $1.6 Billion in Nvidia Blackwell Systems from Dell for AI Data Center Expansion

IREN agrees to buy Nvidia's Blackwell systems from Dell for $1.6B to boost AI capacity, supporting a $3.4B cloud AI service contract. The deal will increase IREN's annualized run-rate revenue to $4.4B by early 2027.

IREN , a leading data center operator, has announced a landmark agreement to acquire Nvidia 's air-cooled Blackwell systems from Dell Technologies for approximately $1.6 billion. The deal, disclosed on Tuesday, is part of IREN 's strategy to rapidly expand its AI infrastructure capacity in response to surging demand for artificial intelligence computing power.

The acquisition will support IREN's previously announced five-year, $3.4 billion cloud AI service contract with Dell, which positions IREN as a key provider of AI cloud services. The Blackwell systems will be deployed across IREN's existing data centers at its Childress, Texas, campus, with commissioning expected by early 2027. This deployment marks a significant milestone in IREN's efforts to bring more GPU capacity online, as the company aims to capture a larger share of the AI market.

Upon commissioning, the deal is projected to boost IREN's annualized run-rate revenue (ARR) from $3.7 billion to $4.4 billion, reflecting the rapid monetization of new GPU capacity. The purchase price of $1.6 billion encompasses all equipment and associated services, including GPUs, servers, storage, networking, ancillary equipment, integration services, and warranties. Payments will be made after delivery, ensuring financial flexibility for IREN.

The company's Co-CEO, Daniel Roberts, emphasized the urgency of the expansion, stating: 'Securing capacity and accelerating commissioning are our top priorities in a market where time-to-compute is everything.

' This sentiment underscores the intense competition among data center operators to secure advanced hardware from Nvidia, whose chips are essential for training and deploying large AI models. This acquisition is part of a broader trend of major investments in AI infrastructure. Earlier this month, Nvidia announced plans to invest up to $2.1 billion in IREN as part of a larger deal to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of infrastructure.

Additionally, in November, Microsoft signed a $9.7 billion agreement with IREN that includes access to Nvidia's advanced chips. These deals highlight the growing reliance on specialized AI hardware and the strategic partnerships forming between chipmakers, server manufacturers, and data center operators. The IREN-Dell agreement underscores the critical role of air-cooled Blackwell systems in meeting the thermal demands of high-performance AI workloads, while also reflecting Dell's strength as an AI server maker.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, such investments are expected to drive further innovation and capacity expansion in the data center sector





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