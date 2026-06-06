Iraq World Cup Star Aymen Hussein Detained at Chicago Airport Hours Before Tournament

Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein was held for nearly seven hours at O'Hare airport but eventually allowed entry. Team photographer Talal Salah was denied entry after a 10-hour detention. The incident comes days before the World Cup.

Iraq i World Cup striker Aymen Hussein was detained and interrogated for nearly seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport upon his arrival with the national team early on Saturday, according to an Iraq i sporting official.

The official, who works for the Iraqi Olympic Committee and maintains close ties with the squad, confirmed that Hussein was eventually released and permitted entry into the United States. However, the team's photographer, Talal Salah, faced even harsher treatment, being held for more than ten hours under similar phone inspections before ultimately being denied entry.

The incident has sparked concern and confusion within the Iraqi camp, just days before the start of the FIFA World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 30-year-old Hussein is a talismanic figure for Iraq, having scored the decisive goal that secured the team's qualification for the tournament. His presence is crucial for a squad that boasts a potent frontline, including Ipswich Town's Ali Al-Hamadi and talented youngsters Ali Jassim and Youssef Amyn.

The Iraqi Football Association and Hussein have not yet commented on the detention, while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Homeland Security Department have not responded to requests for clarification. The incident has been widely covered by Iraqi media, with social media videos showing fans greeting the squad at the airport in the early hours, waving flags and asking for photos.

The detention has raised questions about the treatment of international athletes entering the United States for major sporting events. This is not the first time that visa and entry issues have marred preparations for global tournaments, but the timing, so close to the World Cup's opening matches, adds urgency. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, and Iraq's first match is against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

The team will need to refocus amid the distraction, relying on Hussein's leadership on and off the pitch. The small African country with big World Cup dreams - as one headline put it - now faces an unexpected hurdle off the field.

Meanwhile, Spain, another favorite, holds no guarantees according to their coach, but the focus remains on the game





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iraq World Cup Aymen Hussein Airport Detention U.S. Immigration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA Bans Vuvuzela and Other Loud Devices from World Cup StadiumsThe Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has made the decision to ban vuvuzela and other loud devices from all stadiums in the US, Mexico, and Canada, where the World Cup will be held. This decision includes not only vuvuzela but also air horns, loud speakers, and other devices that produce excessive noise. In addition to these devices, FIFA has also banned the use of laser pointers and any other equipment that produces a similar effect.

Read more »

RTM, Astro secure broadcast rights for Fifa Club World Cup coverage, says FahmiKUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Football fans in Malaysia will be able to watch the upcoming Fifa Club World Cup through free-to-air and pay television platforms, Communications Minister...

Read more »

MyGOV App To Stream FIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesThe Digital Ministry has announced that the MyGOV app will soon allow users to stream FIFA World Cup 2026 matches through the platform.

Read more »

Iran says US cleared players but blocked executives, advisers from World Cup entryTEHRAN, June 6 — Iran on Saturday slammed World Cup host the United States over what it called “discriminatory treatment” in not granting visas for some members of the...

Read more »