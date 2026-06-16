Iranian Vessels Cross US Naval Blockade in Gulf of Oman After Preliminary Agreement

Several Iranian ships, including oil tankers and cargo vessels, have passed through a US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman following a preliminary peace agreement between Washington and Tehran. The development signals a de-escalation of tensions and paves the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

TEHRAN: In a significant development, several Iran ian vessels successfully navigated through a United States naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, following a preliminary agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

According to Iranian state media, at least three oil tankers and two cargo ships crossed the area without incident, as reported by Press TV citing informed sources. This breakthrough comes after weeks of intense negotiations, where both sides managed to agree on a framework deal to conclude the war. The formal signing of this accord is scheduled for Friday in Switzerland, with high-level delegations from both nations expected to participate.

The successful transit of these vessels marks a tangible relaxation of tensions and a potential shift in the dynamics of the region, which has been under severe strain due to the prolonged conflict. The ships, carrying essential commodities and crude oil, managed to pass through the blockade line without any confrontation, indicating a de facto implementation of the preliminary terms even before the official ceremony.

The United States had initially enforced a strict naval blockade around Iranian ports since the onset of the conflict, severely restricting maritime trade and causing economic hardships for Iran. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies, was a major sticking point in the negotiations. Iran had previously closed the strait in retaliation for the blockade, disrupting international shipping and causing oil prices to fluctuate.

According to the preliminary agreement, Iran has committed to reopening the strait immediately after the signing of the deal, while President Donald Trump announced the lifting of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. This reciprocal action is expected to restore normal maritime traffic and stabilize global energy markets.

Ship-tracking service TankerTrackers reported on the social media platform X that a supertanker carrying approximately two million barrels of Iranian crude had crossed the US naval blockade line, with other vessels approaching the zone or departing from Iranian ports. The movement of these ships is being closely monitored by international agencies, as it represents the first major test of the ceasefire and the nascent cooperation between the two former adversaries.

The successful passage of these vessels is likely to boost confidence in the peace process and encourage further dialogue on other contentious issues, such as Iran's nuclear program and regional security arrangements. However, some analysts caution that the situation remains fragile, with hardliners on both sides potentially opposing the deal. The coming days will be crucial as the international community watches the implementation of the agreement and the subsequent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The signing ceremony in Switzerland is expected to be a historic moment, potentially ending one of the most protracted conflicts in the Middle East. For now, the sight of Iranian tankers sailing freely in the Gulf of Oman offers a glimmer of hope for peace and stability in a region long plagued by turmoil





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