Iranian Ships Traverse Strait of Hormuz Amidst US Blockade Threat

Despite warnings from the US military regarding a potential blockade, Iranian-linked vessels have successfully sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting ongoing tensions and challenging US assertions of control over the vital waterway. Maritime tracking data confirms passages by at least two ships, with analysts noting potential signal disruptions impacting precise monitoring.

Maritime tracking reports reveal that at least two vessels, departing from Iran ian ports, navigated the Strait of Hormuz despite explicit threats of a blockade from the United States military.

These passages occurred in the wake of Washington's assertive stance, with at least four Iran-linked ships utilizing the vital waterway according to data compiled by maritime analytics firm Kpler and reported by Mehr News Agency.

One notable vessel, the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Christianna, completed its transit after discharging approximately 74,000 tonnes of corn at Iran's Bandar Imam Khomeini port. This ship was observed passing Iran's Larak Island within the Strait at approximately 1600 GMT on April 13th, as indicated by Kpler data.

Another ship, the Comoros-flagged tanker Elpis, was in the vicinity of Larak Island around 1100 GMT and successfully cleared the Strait by roughly 1600 GMT on the same day. The Elpis was carrying a cargo of 31,000 tonnes of methanol, having set sail from Iran's Bushehr port on March 31st.

These movements directly challenge the warning issued by the US Central Command (Centcom), which had declared that the blockade would encompass vessels of all nationalities entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, a Chinese tanker, the Rich Starry, also transited the Strait during the night, utilizing the route approved by Iran and situated south of Larak Island.

Maritime observers, however, have raised concerns regarding the reliability of ship tracking in the region, noting that signals have reportedly been disrupted and manipulated, thereby complicating efforts to achieve precise monitoring.

The backdrop to these events includes Iran's imposition of restrictions on vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz following what it described as an illegal US-Israeli act of aggression on February 28th.

The previous US administration under Donald Trump had publicly stated its intention to enforce a blockade on Iranian ports situated in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The US military asserted that this blockade commenced on Monday, April 12th.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a stern warning, emphasizing that any military vessels venturing near the Strait of Hormuz would constitute a violation of a fragile ceasefire that had brought an end to forty days of intense hostilities just the preceding week.

Furthermore, Iran's central military command conveyed a broader regional retaliatory posture should Iranian ports face any form of attack.

The situation remains tense, with the free passage of crucial maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, subject to ongoing geopolitical maneuvers and pronouncements





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