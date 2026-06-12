Iranian Foreign Minister Says Draft Deal with US Could Be Signed Remotely in Coming Days

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that a draft deal with the US could be signed remotely in the coming days, marking a significant development in efforts to end the war between the two countries.

Iran ian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that upon finalisation, a draft deal with the US would be signed remotely, which could happen in the coming days.

As soon as the final stages of our negotiations are completed, this agreement will be signed and announced. The signing will initially take place digitally. Each side will sign remotely. After that, it will be announced that this memorandum of understanding has been signed by both parties.

This could happen in the coming days. I am very hopeful. Araghchi had earlier said that a framework dubbed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, aimed at ending the war with the US, which broke out on Feb 28 has never been closer. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he had called off planned strikes on Iran and claimed a deal to end the war could be signed soon.

In his interview, Araghchi said he would announce details of the framework once it was concluded and finalised and that going into details now would risk jeopardising the signing of the deal. He said the draft deal included ending the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, in place since April 13, and arrangements on managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Traffic through Hormuz, a vital global shipping route, has come under Iranian control since the outbreak of war with the US and Israel on Feb 28. Iran, which has only allowed a trickle of ships to pass through the strait, has insisted that vessels obtain permission from its armed forces before transiting. The naval blockade must be completely lifted. That is the first point mentioned in the agreement.

Iran has made a firm decision that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same as before, he noted, adding that discussions were ongoing with Oman on the matter. He said Hormuz was among Iran's main instruments of deterrence. He confirmed that details of Iran's nuclear programme, including its stockpile of highly enriched uranium a contentious issue for Washington would be discussed during a 60-day period following the signing of the framework.

Our position has always been that the only way to deal with the stockpile of enriched material is to dilute it inside Iran, said Araghchi. During the interview, he warned against attempts to sabotage the potential deal, especially by Israel. I must frankly say that this agreement has enemies, the foremost of which is the Zionist regime, who are looking for pretexts to derail it, he said





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Abbas Araghchi Draft Deal Strait Of Hormuz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Make state funding fair by law, says Sarawak deputy ministerSharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali says the country needs proper laws to ensure fair treatment for states despite changes in government.

Read more »

Common ground between Putrajaya, states key to nation strengthening, says Sarawak deputy ministerOpenAI and Anthropic, two AI companies heading for stock market debuts along with Elon Musk's SpaceX, are sharpening their warnings about the risks of AI – even as they race to outpace each other with ever more powerful technology.

Read more »

British Defence Minister John Healey Quits Over Military Spending Dispute with Prime Minister Keir StarmerBritish defence minister John Healey quit on Thursday in a dispute over military spending, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to commit the government resources that are needed to defend the country at a time of heightened threat. The unexpected resignation, accompanied with a scathing public letter, compounds the pressure on Starmer when he is facing a likely leadership challenge and exposes the crisis at the heart of government - how it can ramp up defence spending when there is no money to spare.

Read more »

Hospitalisation, critical illness and medical device aid among RM1.42b MySalam payouts to Malaysians, says ministerKUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said a total of 1.88 million Malaysians have benefited from the MySalam health protection scheme since its...

Read more »