Iranian Draft MoU Reveals Major Differences from Axios Report on Sanctions, Hormuz, and Reconstruction

Iranian media released a 14-point draft MoU between Tehran and Washington, diverging sharply from earlier reports on sanctions relief, frozen assets, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The draft calls for immediate cessation of hostilities, release of $24 billion in frozen funds, and $300 billion in reconstruction aid, while excluding missile program talks.

Iranian media on Friday published the details of a 14-point draft memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, revealing significant differences from provisions previously reported by Axios regarding sanctions relief , frozen Iranian assets, reconstruction commitments, and the scope of future negotiations.

According to Mehr news agency, the draft has 14 points and remains subject to final review and approval by relevant Iranian authorities, as reported by Anadolu Ajansi. The two reported versions share several key elements, but significant differences emerge in how those objectives would be implemented. Axios reported a 60-day extension of the existing ceasefire, including in Lebanon, while nuclear negotiations continue.

The draft published by Mehr instead calls for an immediate and permanent cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, followed by 60 days of negotiations toward a final nuclear agreement. The two accounts also differ on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Axios reported an immediate reopening of the strategic waterway without tolls and restoration of normal shipping volumes. The Iranian-reported draft stipulates reopening the strait within 30 days and in coordination with Iran.

According to Axios, US sanctions relief would be linked to Iranian compliance with the agreement. The draft published by Mehr goes significantly further, calling for suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products, and derivatives, full access to Iran's financial resources, and eventual lifting of all primary and secondary US sanctions, as well as related measures imposed through the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors.

Axios reported that Iran could gain access to some frozen funds for humanitarian purchases through a mechanism discussed with Qatar. By contrast, the draft published by Mehr calls for the release of US$24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day negotiating period, with half of the funds to be made available before final negotiations begin.

While the Axios report did not refer to reconstruction assistance, the draft published by Mehr states that the US and its allies would be required to present plans for rebuilding Iran worth at least US$300 billion. The Iranian-reported draft also includes several provisions not mentioned in the Axios account, including a US commitment not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs, respect for Iranian sovereignty, and withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran.

It also includes a US pledge not to increase military deployments in the region and not to impose new sanctions during negotiations. Axios reported a framework for addressing Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, with further nuclear measures contingent on a follow-up agreement. The draft published by Mehr states that Iran would reaffirm its commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty not to produce nuclear weapons.

According to the draft published by Mehr, the final agreement would be limited to enriched nuclear material, enrichment activities, sanctions relief, and Iran's economic reconstruction programme. It explicitly excludes discussions on Iran's missile programme and support for resistance groups. The draft further states that any final agreement would be endorsed through a UN Security Council resolution and that a monitoring mechanism would be established to oversee implementation provisions not mentioned in the Axios report.

Mehr noted that the text still requires review and approval by Iran's relevant authorities before it can be formally adopted. A deal to permanently end the US-Israeli war on Iran could be signed as soon as this weekend, President Trump said Thursday, in a day dominated by whiplash developments. Iran said Thursday that the main part of the text of understanding with the US had been finalised, while accusing Washington of undermining progress through shifting positions.

US forces carried out a second day of strikes on Thursday against multiple targets in Iran, following the downing of an Apache helicopter above the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), for its part, said 18 major US military targets had been struck at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and a base hosting American fighter jets in Jordan.

The latest escalation has heightened regional tensions following US strikes on Iran and Tehran's subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic





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