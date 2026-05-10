Iranian Army Chief Meets Leader, Khameini Pledges Tough Response to US and Israel Threats - Iran News - Middle East News

Televisyen Iran melaporkan pada Ahad bahawa ketua markas pusat tentera negara itu, Ali Abdollahi telah bertemu dengan Pemimpin Tertinggi negara itu, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

TEHERAN : Televisyen Iran melaporkan pada Ahad bahawa ketua markas pusat tentera negara itu, Ali Abdollahi telah bertemu dengan Pemimpin Tertinggi negara itu, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei .

Ayatollah Mojtaba sebelum ini tidak pernah muncul di khalayak ramai sejak pelantikannya pada Mac lalu. Khamenei mengeluarkan arahan dan panduan baharu bagi meneruskan operasi menghadapi musuh,, menurut televisyen negara itu, tanpa menyatakan bila pertemuan tersebut berlangsung. Khamenei, yang dilaporkan cedera dalam serangan pada hari pertama perang Asia Barat pada 28 Februari lalu. Perang itu turut meragut nyawa bapanya serta pendahulunya, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Beliau hanya mengeluarkan kenyataan bertulis sejak dilantik memegang jawatan itu. Semasa pertemuan itu, Abdollahi berkata pihaknya bersedia sepenuhnya untuk menghadapi "tindakan bermusuhan" oleh AS dan Israel, menurut laporan tersebut tanpa menyatakan tarikh pertemuan itu berlangsung. Jika AS dan Israel melakukan sebarang tindakan pencerobohan terhadap Iran, angkatan tentera Iran akan bertindak balas "dengan pantas, sengit dan kuat," kata Abdollahi. Khamenei pula memuji angkatan tentera negara itu sebagai "berani dan kuat", serta menggariskan langkah baharu untuk meneruskan perjuangan menentang musuh





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