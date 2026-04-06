Iran, US, and Israel Conflict Escalates: 34 Killed in Overnight Attacks

The ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel intensifies as overnight attacks result in casualties and heightened tensions. Threats of retaliation, infrastructure strikes, and involvement of regional players further complicate the situation.

The escalating conflict between Iran , the United States , and Israel has resulted in a devastating night of attacks, with a reported 34 fatalities in Iran alone, including six children. The attacks, which have been ongoing since February 28th, have seen both sides exchanging fire and threats, raising concerns of a wider regional conflict.

The situation is further complicated by the involvement of various actors, including allies and international bodies, and the impact on civilians and critical infrastructure. The United States, under President Donald Trump, has set a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threatening more severe attacks on Iranian energy facilities and bridges if they fail to comply. Iran, in response, has vowed to retaliate, targeting Israeli territory and intensifying attacks in the Persian Gulf region, hitting energy facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. \In Tehran, a series of attacks on residential areas resulted in casualties, with at least 23 people, including six children, killed in the capital. The Iranian military warned of a 'much more devastating' response if attacks on civilian targets continue. This follows President Trump's threat to destroy Iranian infrastructure if Tehran doesn't concede. The situation is increasingly tense, with the Iranian government accusing the US and Israel of aggressive actions. The ongoing attacks have also impacted critical infrastructure, as evidenced by disruptions to gas supplies in Tehran. \Further compounding the situation, Kuwait reported injuries from Iranian attacks on residential areas in the north of the country. According to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, six people were injured. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the death of Major General Majid Khademi, its intelligence chief, in an attack attributed to the US and Israel. Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, claimed responsibility for the attacks, citing them as retaliation for Iranian attacks on Israeli civilians. The attacks have resulted in a tragic loss of life, with preliminary figures suggesting a total of 1,937 deaths in Iran, 24 in Israel, 13 US soldiers, and 27 deaths in other Gulf states. The crisis is ongoing, with both sides intensifying their rhetoric and military actions. Russia, an ally of Iran, has condemned the threats from the United States, further exacerbating the geopolitical tensions. The rising tensions have also caused a spike in oil prices. The international community is closely watching the situation with a heightened sense of urgency





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Israel Conflict Attacks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Issues Ultimatum, Threatens Iran Amid Escalating Middle East ConflictPresident Trump gives Iran 48 hours to negotiate or face severe consequences, as tensions escalate with ongoing attacks and economic disruptions in the Middle East.

Read more »

Trump: US Rescues Another Airman After Jet Downed in Iran Amid Escalating ConflictPresident Donald Trump announced the successful rescue of a US airman after his jet was shot down in Iran, describing the mission as a daring search and rescue operation. This announcement comes as Iran launched missiles and drones towards Israel and Kuwait, amid escalating tensions and a wider conflict in the Middle East impacting global economies and vital shipping lanes.

Read more »

Seven US Aircraft Lost in Conflict with IranReports indicate that seven US aircraft have been lost since the beginning of the conflict with Iran on February 28th. The incidents include fighter jets shot down, a tanker crash, and the destruction of an AWACS aircraft. Casualties have been reported among US military personnel. The joint offensive of the US and Israel on February 28th has claimed over 1,340 lives.

Read more »

Oman and Iran Discuss Easing Strait of Hormuz Passage Amidst ConflictOman and Iran held talks to explore options for facilitating safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route currently impacted by Middle Eastern conflict. Discussions at the deputy ministers' level focused on proposals and visions to ensure smooth transit, as Iran's actions have effectively closed the waterway.

Read more »

3 penduduk Israel hilang, bangunan runtuh akibat serangan IranBomba Israel sedang mencari tiga individu yang masih hilang di bawah runtuhan sebuah bangunan kediaman di bandar utara Haifa selepas terkena serangan peluru berpandu Iran pada Ahad.

Read more »

Iran signals permanent restrictions on Strait of Hormuz amid US-Israel conflictTEHRAN, April 6 — Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they are completing preparations to enforce new operating conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been all but shut...

Read more »