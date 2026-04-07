Iran Urges Gulf Nations to Avert US Attack as Tensions Rise

With a US deadline for a ceasefire approaching, Iran appeals to Gulf nations to intervene diplomatically, while the country mobilizes its citizens. Reports of mediation efforts and escalating threats raise concerns about regional conflict.

The Iran ian ambassador to Kuwait, Mohammad Toutounji, on Tuesday urged Gulf nations to seek ways to avert a potential tragedy in the region, as a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to agree to a ceasefire or face attacks on its infrastructure loomed. This call for diplomatic intervention came as the US deadline, which was scheduled to expire at 8 PM US time (8 AM Malaysia time), approached.

Trump had previously warned that if Tehran did not allow free passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the US would launch what he described as widespread destruction of critical Iranian infrastructure. Toutounji expressed the hope that countries in the region would utilize all their diplomatic and political capabilities to prevent such a tragedy. He emphasized Iran's commitment to de-escalation, stating that Tehran has consistently strived to reduce tensions through good-faith efforts and in accordance with the initiatives of other nations. He warned that a US attack on key facilities would lead to a complete cessation of energy exports from the region.\Simultaneously, reports indicated that efforts to end the conflict were nearing a critical stage. According to reports, Pakistan has been mediating between the US and Iran, proposing a two-stage plan to end the war, with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed since February 28th. Both sides are currently considering the framework, according to sources. However, Iranian state media reported that Tehran had rejected the ceasefire proposal, without disclosing the contents of the US offer. Throughout the ongoing conflict, Iran has responded to attacks by the US and Israel, which resulted in the killing of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28th, by launching drone and missile attacks across the Gulf region. These attacks have targeted embassies, US bases, assets, airports, major oil infrastructure including gas facilities, landmarks, ports, hotels, and residential areas. President Masoud Pezeshkian declared on Tuesday that over 14 million Iranians have volunteered to sacrifice their lives to defend the country. A general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) urged parents to send their children to guard roadblocks at night, an action described by human rights groups as a war crime. Iranian state television also claimed that 14 million people had volunteered to fight if the US and Israel launched a ground invasion. This claim, however, lacked supporting information. Iran has a population of approximately 90 million. The volunteer figures are significantly higher than the 7 million reported on April 2nd by the Speaker of Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who stated that a national movement had swept the country, with approximately 7 million Iranians expressing their readiness to take up arms and defend their nation. The war has claimed the lives of 1,937 people in Iran, with at least 24 deaths in Israel, 13 US soldiers, and 27 others in Gulf countries.\The escalating tensions and the looming deadline have significantly heightened concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East. The diplomatic efforts, coupled with Iran's stated commitment to de-escalation, suggest a complex situation. The US's threats regarding infrastructure are an escalation that risks more instability and an increased risk of regional energy disruption. The high number of volunteers ready to defend Iran, as claimed by its leaders, shows the willingness for national unity. The involvement of Pakistan as a mediator highlights the importance of the region's partners to de-escalate. The refusal of Iran to accept the proposed ceasefire suggests deep mistrust and the complexity of the ongoing negotiations. The conflict's impact extends beyond the immediate combat zone, causing casualties in different countries. The situation demands international diplomacy and good faith from all parties to prevent further escalation and prevent humanitarian disaster





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