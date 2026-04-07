Iran to Clear Six Malaysian Ships Through Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Ambassador to Malaysia announces the phased clearance of six Malaysian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz following high-level diplomatic engagements between Malaysia and Iran. The move comes amid regional tensions and disruptions in the vital waterway which is crucial for global energy transport.

KUALA LUMPUR April 7 2026 Iran 's Ambassador to Malaysia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi announced the phased clearance of six Malaysia n vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. This follows a period of significant disruption in the vital waterway which is a crucial artery for global energy transport. Nasrabadi speaking at the Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue 2026 confirmed that the vessels would be permitted to transit the Strait one by one ensuring a controlled and secure passage.

This announcement is a positive development following weeks of uncertainty and logistical challenges faced by the Malaysian shipping industry. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has been heavily impacted by the ongoing regional tensions. The United States and Israel attacks on Iranian territory and facilities which began on February 28 have created an environment of instability. This has led to substantial delays and restrictions on maritime traffic. The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial strategic location with approximately 20 percent of the world's crude oil and gas transiting through it. The disruptions in the Strait have had significant ramifications on global energy markets contributing to fuel shortages and a rise in oil prices affecting economies worldwide. The Ambassador's statement represents a step towards resolving the maritime issues faced by Malaysian businesses. The clearance of the vessels comes after high-level diplomatic efforts between Malaysia and Iran. Diplomatic engagements between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 26 were critical in securing approval for all seven Malaysian vessels. The earlier release of one vessel further validates the effectiveness of these diplomatic channels and underscores the importance of dialogue in resolving conflicts and ensuring the smooth flow of international trade. Nasrabadi assured that Iran will allow vessels from “non-hostile” nations to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring its commitment to ensuring safe transit. This commitment is intended to stabilize the situation and provide assurances to other countries relying on the passage. The Malaysian Foreign Ministry previously announced that one of the seven Malaysian-owned vessels previously stranded had already been granted passage. This suggests a careful approach to resuming operations in the strait and marks the successful conclusion of the first stage in this process. The phased clearance of the remaining vessels indicates Iran’s willingness to de-escalate tensions and promote maritime security in the region. The move is expected to relieve pressure on Malaysian businesses and contribute to the restoration of normal trade activities. This development is also indicative of Iran's commitment to adhering to international maritime laws and norms, reaffirming its intent to facilitate the unhindered movement of goods through the strait





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