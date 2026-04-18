Iran Threatens Strait of Hormuz Closure Amidst Ceasefire Hopes and Uranium Dispute

Iran has warned of closing the Strait of Hormuz if the US continues its port blockade, amidst optimism over a Lebanon ceasefire and a reported agreement on enriched uranium, though Iran denies handing over its stockpile.

Tehran has issued a stern warning, threatening to once again block the Strait of Hormuz if the United States persists with its port blockade against Iran ian vessels. This declaration comes just hours after the vital waterway was reopened, following the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon. The resumption of transit through the Strait had previously boosted global stock markets and fostered a sense of optimism in Washington.

US President Donald Trump had indicated to AFP that a peace deal was on the cusp of being finalized, claiming that Iran had agreed to relinquish its stockpile of enriched uranium, a central point of contention in ongoing negotiations. Trump, speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, expressed confidence in securing this uranium through direct engagement with Iran. However, Iran swiftly refuted this assertion, stating unequivocally that its enriched uranium reserves would not be handed over. Furthermore, Iranian officials reiterated their threat that if US warships were to intercept ships originating from Iranian ports, the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global chokepoint responsible for approximately one-fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas transit, could face another closure. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the parliamentary speaker, declared on X that the continued blockade would prevent the Strait from remaining open, emphasizing that passage would necessitate authorization from Iran. He further stated that the decisions regarding the Strait's opening and closing are made on the ground, not through online discourse, and that Iran's armed forces are fully prepared to respond decisively to any actions taken by the opposing side. The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, characterized the naval blockade as a violation of the ceasefire and asserted that Iran would implement appropriate countermeasures. These cautionary remarks emerged on a day when Trump had exuberantly described as GREAT AND BRILLIANT, utilizing social media to laud Pakistan and Gulf allies for their mediation efforts while instructing NATO to remain uninvolved in securing the Strait. In his interview with AFP, Trump reiterated his optimism, suggesting a highly favorable outcome for all parties involved and a near-completion of the deal with no remaining obstacles. Oil prices had already been on a downward trend due to anticipations of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, and this decline accelerated on Friday as traders responded positively to the prevailing optimism, leading to a rise in stock values. Adding to the market's relief, the US issued another waiver late Friday, permitting the sale of Russian oil and petroleum products already in transit, a move likely to further depress oil prices by increasing global supply. The ceasefire in Lebanon and the reopening of the Strait represent significant advancements in Washington's broader strategy to end its protracted conflict with Iran, particularly given Tehran's insistence that the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon be an integral part of any comprehensive agreement. In Lebanon itself, the ten-day truce enabled displaced families to return to their homes in the heavily damaged southern suburbs of Beirut and the war-torn southern regions. Amani Atrash, a 37-year-old resident, described her feelings of pride and victory and expressed a strong hope for an extension of the ceasefire, emphasizing a collective desire for peace. The conflict in Lebanon, which commenced on March 2, was triggered by rocket attacks launched by Hezbollah into Israel, occurring days after the wider Middle East war erupted and in reprisal for the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In a separate development, the Israeli military announced the lifting of wartime restrictions, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned that operations against Hezbollah were not concluded, stating that the objective of dismantling Hezbollah remained a key priority. Israel issued a stark warning that military action could be reinstated if the territory between the security zone and the Litani River was not cleared of Hezbollah fighters, while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun firmly declared that his country would no longer serve as a theater for external conflicts





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