Iran Suspends IAEA Cooperation Amidst European Sanction Push

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has declared a suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency following European nations' move to reimpose UN sanctions. The decision comes after Britain, France, and Germany triggered the snapback mechanism, accusing Iran of non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. This action follows the Security Council's decision to restore previously frozen UN sanctions. The announcement underscores rising tensions and questions the future of the JCPOA.

TEHRAN: The Supreme National Security Council of Iran has announced that cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA ) will be effectively suspended in response to actions taken by European nations to reimpose United Nations sanctions. This decision marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions surrounding Iran 's nuclear program and its adherence to the 2015 nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ( JCPOA ).

The move comes after Britain, France, and Germany, the three European signatories to the JCPOA, triggered the snapback mechanism, accusing Iran of non-compliance with the terms of the agreement. This mechanism allows for the automatic reinstatement of previously suspended UN sanctions if a party to the agreement is deemed to be in violation. The Security Council, following the activation of the snapback mechanism, voted on Friday to restore these frozen sanctions, which were initially suspended in exchange for Iran's commitment to restrict its nuclear activities. These sanctions are scheduled to take effect on September 28th, providing Iran with a limited timeframe to persuade the council to reconsider its decision. Iran’s response suggests a deepening of the crisis, with the government indicating that it views the European actions as undermining its efforts to engage constructively with the IAEA and adhere to international safeguards.\Tehran has strongly criticized the European powers for what it perceives as a betrayal of months of engagement with the IAEA. According to Iranian officials, these interactions were aimed at resuming IAEA monitoring of Iranian nuclear sites and ensuring Iran's compliance with international rules and regulations. They emphasize that this process, which involved extensive discussions and negotiations, was on the verge of yielding results. A key development in this regard was an agreement reached earlier this month in Cairo between Iran and the IAEA. This agreement, had it been fully implemented, would have facilitated the resumption of inspections at Iranian nuclear facilities. However, the recent turn of events has cast a shadow over this progress, with Iran now questioning the sincerity of European commitments and their willingness to uphold the JCPOA. The suspension of IAEA cooperation is also linked to the earlier attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, carried out by Israel and the United States. Iran suspended inspections following these attacks, citing security concerns and the lack of condemnation from the IAEA regarding these actions. This has further fueled Tehran's grievances and strengthened its resolve to resist pressure from the West. Western governments have long expressed concerns about Iran's nuclear program, accusing it of seeking nuclear weapons capability. Tehran consistently denies these accusations, maintaining that its nuclear activities are purely for peaceful purposes. However, the ongoing crisis, combined with the new sanctions, will undoubtedly escalate regional tensions and make negotiations even more challenging.\The European governments, in their justification for reimposing the UN sanctions, have stated that they will not delay the process unless Iran resumes full cooperation with the IAEA and reopens nuclear talks with the United States. These talks, which were intended to address the nuclear dispute and find a resolution for the program, have been suspended since June following the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. The U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, followed by the re-imposition of sanctions by the Trump administration, has significantly complicated the situation. The new developments suggest that the path forward is uncertain, with the potential for further escalation if a diplomatic solution cannot be found. The Iranian government has expressed its disappointment with the actions of the European countries and has reiterated its commitment to its nuclear program, despite the mounting pressures. The situation creates a complex and volatile landscape, demanding delicate diplomacy and a willingness from all involved parties to de-escalate tensions. The timing of this latest crisis, with significant global challenges already in place, has added another layer of complexity for the international community, potentially creating new challenges in addition to escalating long-standing ones. The future of the JCPOA, as well as the overall stability in the Middle East, now heavily depends on the actions of major stakeholders and their readiness to compromise





theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran IAEA Nuclear Program Sanctions JCPOA

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US vetoes UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire resolution againThe United States has again used its veto power to block a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate Gaza ceasefire.

Read more »

Malaysia and Vietnam boost halal cooperation with industrial park and ASEAN councilMalaysia and Vietnam agree to establish a halal industrial park and ASEAN Halal Council to strengthen regional halal industry cooperation.

Read more »

Malaysia to propose ASEAN Halal Council at October summitDeputy PM Ahmad Zahid confirms ASEAN Halal Council proposal for regional halal market development will be key agenda at October summit.

Read more »

Pahang bans local councillors from bidding on own council tendersHowever, council members are still allowed to take part in tenders offered by other local authorities.

Read more »

Foreign Ministry: Malaysia voices deep concern after UN Security Council blocks Gaza ceasefireKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Malaysia has expressed deep concern over the veto at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, which blocked a resolution calling for an...

Read more »

Malaysia deeply concerned over Security Council veto blocking Gaza ceasefire resolutionTech companies still have to convince people that smart glasses provide enough value to spend hundreds of dollars on.

Read more »