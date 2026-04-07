Iran Sets Preconditions for Peace Talks with US, Conflict Escalates

Iran demands immediate halt to strikes, guarantees of non-repetition, and compensation for damage as preconditions for peace talks with the United States, along with fees for ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The ongoing conflict sees damaged infrastructure in Iran, while other reports address flight safety, immigration enforcement, and global leadership concerns.

An Iran ian flag waves near a building belonging to Sharif University of Technology, the structure bearing visible signs of damage following a recent strike. This scene unfolds against the backdrop of the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran , in Tehran, Iran , on April 7, 2026, as captured by Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS. The situation remains tense, with diplomatic efforts seemingly stalled, and the potential for further escalation looms large.

The presence of the Iranian flag serves as a potent symbol of national resilience and defiance in the face of ongoing hostilities. The visual depiction of the damaged university, a center of learning, underscores the human cost of the conflict, while it simultaneously highlights the determination of the Iranian people to persevere amid adversity. Reports suggest that the university sustained significant damage, the extent of which is still being assessed, with the impact felt deeply across the academic community and the wider population. The conflict’s footprint is not only visible through the physical damage to infrastructure, but also through its potential impact on education, research, and the overall stability of the region. The scene paints a picture of a nation bracing itself, determined to protect its sovereignty and protect its people, which is particularly palpable in areas subject to strikes. The situation continues to be incredibly dynamic, with new developments emerging frequently and adding to the complexity of the ongoing crisis and the various attempts to reach a peaceful resolution. Diplomatic channels are working overtime to prevent further incidents of violence. \DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - A high-ranking Iranian official revealed to Reuters on Tuesday that Iran has established a set of preconditions for commencing talks aimed at achieving a lasting peace settlement with the United States. These preconditions are presented as non-negotiable and are considered vital to any substantive discussions. The official stated that the foremost demand is an immediate cessation of all strikes targeting Iranian territory and assets. Additionally, there is a demand for concrete guarantees that such attacks will not be repeated in the future, providing assurance and security for the nation. Furthermore, Iran insists on receiving compensation to cover damages stemming from the ongoing conflict. This compensation is deemed necessary to address the costs of rebuilding infrastructure and providing assistance to those affected by the conflict. The official further clarified Iran's position, asserting that Tehran would not accept a temporary ceasefire arrangement with the U.S., emphasizing that any agreement must be focused on lasting peace. Iran considers short-term ceasefires as insufficient to address the underlying issues driving the conflict. It is their firm belief that a permanent peace deal should also allow Iran to levy fees on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The fees would vary based on a number of factors, including the vessel's type, the cargo it carries, and the prevailing conditions in the region. This is seen by Iran as a legitimate right and a way to increase its income. The official’s statements suggest a hardline stance from the Iranian government, highlighting their determination to secure key concessions before engaging in any meaningful dialogue. This also points to the possibility that any peace talks are likely to be prolonged and difficult. The U.S. has not officially responded yet to these preconditions, and the state of negotiations remains uncertain. The situation highlights the complexity of international relations and the challenges associated with reaching peaceful resolutions in conflict zones. \In related news, an aviators' group has issued a statement claiming that airline pilots need to have the ultimate authority when deciding whether or not to fly in active war zones, prioritizing safety considerations in volatile areas. In other reports, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a series of arrests, exceeding 800 individuals, based on information provided by a U.S. airport security agency. This highlights the ongoing efforts to bolster security measures and the challenges posed by potential threats. An Italian minister expressed concerns, warning that the Iran conflict is jeopardizing U.S. global leadership and stability. This underlines the far-reaching impact of the conflict beyond the immediate region. In Ukraine, a drone strike struck residential apartments in the Vladimir region, tragically resulting in the deaths of two adults and a child, according to official reports. The strike serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of the conflict. Additionally, Vance's visit to Hungary aims at bolstering support for Orban ahead of an election of great importance





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