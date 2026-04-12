Iran Says No Agreement Expected in US Talks, Cites Mistrust After Recent Conflict

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman comments on indirect talks with the US in Islamabad, Pakistan. He cites deep distrust and complex issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and regional dynamics as contributing factors to the lack of agreement.

Istanbul Bernama-Anadolu: Iran 's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei commented on the recent indirect negotiations with the United States held in Islamabad, Pakistan . Baqaei stated that it was entirely 'natural' that no agreement was reached during the single day of talks, emphasizing the deep-seated atmosphere of mistrust stemming from recent conflicts.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Baqaei provided his assessment of the indirect negotiations between US and Iranian delegations in Pakistan's capital, explaining that the talks were conducted in an environment characterized by not only distrust but also suspicion, particularly in the aftermath of a 40-day conflict. He elaborated that these discussions occurred amidst an atmosphere saturated with skepticism and mistrust, heightened by a 40-day war, which he attributed to actions initiated by the United States and Israel for the second time within a nine-month period. Consequently, Baqaei underscored that the lack of an agreement in a single meeting was an expected outcome, and that no one realistically held such expectations. \Baqaei further highlighted the complex nature of the agenda, suggesting that the intricate issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the broader regional dynamics added considerable difficulty to the discussions. He noted that the wide range of topics discussed, which included the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, the lifting of sanctions, and the complete cessation of hostilities against Iran and within the region, contributed to the complexity of the talks. On the social media platform X, he detailed the comprehensive nature of the discussions conducted over the preceding 24 hours, encompassing various dimensions of the key negotiation topics. Baqaei added that the success of this diplomatic process relies heavily on the sincerity and good faith demonstrated by the opposing side, coupled with a commitment to avoiding excessive demands and unlawful requests. He also emphasized the importance of acknowledging Iran's legitimate rights and interests. In addition to his remarks on the negotiations, Baqaei expressed appreciation to the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for their hospitality in hosting the negotiations and for their benevolent efforts in facilitating the process. \The indirect talks between the United States and Iran, which were mediated by Pakistan in Islamabad, lasted approximately 21 hours before concluding without a formal agreement. This outcome reflects the significant challenges and complexities inherent in the relationship between the two nations. The talks underscore the existing tensions, mistrust, and differing perspectives that impede progress towards resolution of key issues. The lack of an agreement underscores the profound disagreements that need to be overcome. The ongoing situation highlights the continuing complexity of the diplomatic environment and the challenges in seeking to find common ground. This will require sustained effort from both parties and a willingness to address underlying differences and reach mutually acceptable solutions. The future of any attempts at direct talks depend upon the two sides moving beyond the issues that separate them. The situation remains volatile and requires further attention from all relevant stakeholders in order to promote stability and security within the region. The complexity of the issues, combined with the lack of trust, makes the task ahead extremely difficult. The statements made by Baqaei indicate that Iran does not feel that the US is dealing with the country in good faith. The lack of progress in Islamabad leaves many issues unresolved and creates uncertainty about the future of the relationship between these two countries and the region in general. The long duration of the talks show that there are many complicated topics that must be covered before a decision can be made. This leaves analysts questioning what the future holds for negotiations between the two countries





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