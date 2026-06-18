Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Approves US Deal to End Middle East War Despite Reservations

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei announced his approval of a deal with the United States to end the ongoing war in the Middle East, revealing that he held reservations about the memorandum of understanding but granted permission based on commitments from the Iranian president to protect national interests. Khamenei's message, read on state television, marks his first public reaction since assuming office in March following his father's death in US-Israeli strikes. He criticized former President Trump's approach as desperate and emphasized that future face-to-face negotiations would not equate to accepting the enemy's position.

TEHRAN: In a significant development that could reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East , Iran 's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei declared on Thursday that he had granted his formal approval for a definitive agreement with the United States to terminate the protracted regional conflict.

The announcement, delivered via a message read on state television, provides a crucial window into the internal dynamics of Iran's highest decision-making council and the conditions under which this pivotal accord was sanctioned. Khamenei's statement explicitly acknowledges a divergence in his personal perspective regarding the memorandum of understanding at the heart of the deal, framing his ultimate consent as an act of deference to the collective responsibility assumed by the executive branch.

The core of Khamenei's justification rests on the commitments presented to him by the Honourable Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian President who also serves as the chairman of the Supreme National Security Council. According to the Supreme Leader, the president provided assurances on behalf of himself and other council members, pledging a steadfast approach to safeguarding the rights of the Iranian nation and the broader Resistance Front.

This formulation suggests a structured, quasi-contractual understanding between the clerical leadership and the government, designed to ensure that the negotiated settlement does not compromise core revolutionary ideals or strategic alliances. The language employed-"the honourable president" and "the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front"-reinforces a narrative of unified state resolve, even while admitting to an internal doctrinal disagreement.

Khamenei's message carries additional weight as it represents his first official reaction to the Iran-US agreement since he ascended to the position of Supreme Leader in March. His elevation followed the killing of his father and predecessor, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the US-Israeli military operations on Iranian soil on February 28. Those strikes were the proximate catalyst for the regional war that the new deal aims to extinguish.

The timing of his statement, therefore, is not merely about endorsing a diplomatic document; it is also an early demonstration of his own authority and a delineation of his red lines as the nation's ultimate spiritual and political guide. He did not mince words in his assessment of the other signatory, former US President Donald Trump, characterizing the American drive for the deal as an act born of "desperation" where Trump "used all kinds of levers" to secure an agreement.

This rhetorical framing positions Iran not as a supplicant but as a resilient power that extracted concessions from an adversary in a weakened strategic position. A critical element of Khamenei's address is the conditional nature of his approval. He underscored that the deal's viability hinges on the American side refraining from "excessive demands" during the implementation phase and in subsequent negotiations.

"It is obvious that the face-to-face negotiations that will be held in the future will not mean accepting the enemy's point of view," he stated, a line that serves as a direct warning to Washington and a reassurance to Iran's domestic audience and its allied factions. This clause effectively draws a boundary: the initial memorandum is a cessation of hostilities, not a capitulation on principle.

Future diplomatic engagements will be conducted from a position of contested sovereignty, with the Supreme Leader reserving the right to veto any perceived overreach. This stance preserves the ideological posture of the Islamic Republic-resistance to hegemony-while opening a pragmatic, albeit temporary, avenue for de-escalation. The deal, therefore, appears to be a tactical pause in hostilities rather than a transformational peace, with the Supreme Leader's imprimatur contingent on a rigidly enforced interpretation of national dignity and resistance.

In summary, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's communication is a masterclass in balancing realpolitik with revolutionary rhetoric. He admits a policy rift with the executive, legitimizes the president's diplomacy, condemns the opponent's motives, and reserves absolute authority for future talks.

This rare glimpse into the hierarchy of power suggests that while the office of the Supreme Leader has sanctioned a concrete step away from war, the philosophical underpinnings of the state remain firmly committed to an adversarial stance toward the United States and its regional partners. The stability of the agreement will now depend on the ability of both sides to navigate these deeply embedded tensions between tactical necessity and ideological certainty





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