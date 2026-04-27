Iran’s Foreign Minister Returns to Islamabad as Diplomatic Efforts to Revive US-Iran Talks Stumble

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi resumed diplomatic efforts in Islamabad, but US President Donald Trump’s cancellation of a planned visit by negotiators casts doubt on the future of peace talks. The economic fallout from Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues to strain global markets, while tensions flare on the Lebanese front between Israel and Hezbollah.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi returned to Islamabad on Sunday, continuing a diplomatic tour across multiple capitals as mediators sought to revive stalled peace talks between Tehran and the United States.

Araghchi had previously visited Oman’s Muscat on Saturday after leaving Pakistan and was scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday. However, there were no clear signs that direct negotiations between the US and Iran would resume soon. The previous day, US President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a planned trip to Islamabad by his negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, signaling a potential setback in diplomatic efforts.

Despite this, Iran reportedly sent 'written messages' to the US via Pakistan, outlining Tehran’s 'red lines,' including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz. The ongoing ceasefire in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which began on April 8, has held, but the economic repercussions of the war continue to impact global markets. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted oil, natural gas, and fertilizer supplies, causing prices to surge and raising concerns about food shortages in developing nations.

Trump, facing domestic pressure over rising fuel prices ahead of November’s midterm elections, stated that the US would not engage in further talks unless Iran initiated contact. He emphasized that the US holds all the leverage and dismissed the need for negotiations if Iran was unwilling to make concessions.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reaffirmed their stance on maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a key deterrent against US influence in the region. Tensions also escalated on the Lebanese front, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of violating a ceasefire agreement. Israeli strikes were reported in southern Lebanon, despite the extended truce, with Hezbollah vowing to respond to what it called Israeli aggression and occupation of Lebanese territory.

The situation remains volatile, with both sides exchanging accusations and threats, further complicating efforts to de-escalate the broader conflict





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