Iran's Football Team Arrives in Los Angeles Amid protests and High Stakes World Cup Opener Against New Zealand

Iran's national football team landed in Los Angeles ahead of their World Cup opener against New Zealand, as protesters rallied against the Iranian government near the stadium. The match carries historic weight as the first time a host nation faces a country it is at war with, following Iran's relocation of its base camp from Arizona to Mexico after U.S.- Israeli strikes.

Iran 's national football team arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday following a brief flight from Tijuana, Mexico. Their departure from Mexico marked an emotional sendoff as they prepared for their opening World Cup match against New Zealand .

The aircraft landed on runway 25L at 4:11 p.m. ET after a second attempt under clear skies. The stadium is roughly fifteen minutes away, and the team was expected to proceed to a hotel where police had already established a security perimeter. Coach Amir Ghalenoei and forward Mehdi Taremi are slated to address the media at the stadium later that evening.

The Group G encounter takes place amidst heightened tensions due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, marking the first time in World Cup history that a host nation faces a country it is actively at war with. Iran had relocated its training base from Arizona to Mexico in late April following a series of U.S.- Israeli strikes on Iranian targets that began in February.

Outside Los Angeles Stadium, a crowd of demonstrators assembled to voice opposition to the Iranian government. They held signs demanding democratic reforms and regime change. Images of athletes reportedly killed by Iranian authorities were displayed at a busy Inglewood intersection. Protesters like Mojgan Ramezani condemned the Iranian state's treatment of its citizens, referencing the crackdown on recent demonstrations.

Hassan Haddadi expressed disappointment at the lack of international action beyond statements, hoping the protest would spur tangible steps to end the current regime. The rally highlighted how the match has become a focal point for political activism within the diaspora. In Tijuana, supporters had turned out in force to see the team off. Fans chanting "Team Melli" - Persian for national team - lined the streets five deep as the players boarded a bus.

Many players waved and smiled, while delegation members captured the moment on their phones. One sign read: "Iran, you will never walk alone. Mexico stands with you.

" A young boy held the official Panini sticker album opened to Iran's page. The crowd sang in Spanish, "Iran, brother, you are Mexican now.

" Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj observed the departure as supporters followed the bus. Despite Tijuana's small Iranian community of around twenty people, their enthusiasm was palpable. Los Angeles hosts the largest Iranian diaspora outside Iran. This unprecedented World Cup scenario - a host facing a nation at war - frames a sporting event charged with geopolitical significance





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran World Cup Los Angeles New Zealand Protest US-Iran Tensions Team Melli

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Security concerns rise as body in car found near Iran World Cup training venue in MexicoTIJUANA (Mexico), June 13 — A rotting body was found in the trunk of a car parked near the stadium where Iran's World Cup football team is training in Mexico, AFP journalists...

Read more »

Global Stars Light Up FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening in Los AngelesDuring the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles, Thai rapper Lisa, Nigerian rapper Rema, and Brazilian singer‑songwriter Anitta performed, followed by the first Group D match between the United States and Paraguay, amid excitement over the event's return to US soil since 1994 and discussions about ticket prices and visas.

Read more »

Pochettino dares America to dream big as US team launch home World Cup campaignLOS ANGELES, June 12 — The United States begin their World Cup challenge today, taking on a savvy Paraguay side in a high-stakes match in Los Angeles.The World Cup co-hosts...

Read more »

Celebrity-packed World Cup opener sees USA dominate Paraguay in Los AngelesThe 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Los Angeles with a star-studded opening ceremony featuring performances by Katy Perry, Lisa, and others, while celebrities like Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, and Bill Gates watched the USA defeat Paraguay 4-1.

Read more »