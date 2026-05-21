Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz continues, Iran accuses UAE of playing an active role in the war, UAE fast-tracks construction of a new oil pipeline bypassing the strait

Iran's new body overseeing the Strait of Hormuz has claimed waters south of the UAE's port of Fujairah, which hosts oil infrastructure adjacent to the strategic waterway. Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz has led to tensions between Iran and the UAE. Iran accused the UAE of playing an active role in the war, which Abu Dhabi denied.

Iran 's new body overseeing the Strait of Hormuz has announced that the claimed area of control extends to waters south of the UAE 's port of Fujairah, which hosts oil infrastructure designed to bypass the strategic waterway.

Traffic through the Hormuz, one of the world's busiest sea lanes, has been under Iranian control since the outbreak of war with Israel and the US on February 28. Iran, which has effectively closed the strait, is seeking to charge ships for passage and insists that vessels transiting the waterway must obtain permission from the Iranian armed forces.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority has outlined the regulatory jurisdiction for the management of the strait, covering the area between the line extending from Kuh-e Mubarak in Iran to the south of Fujairah and the line connecting the tip of Qeshm island in Iran to Umm Al-Quwain in the UAE. Transit through this area for the purpose of passing through the Hormuz Strait requires coordination with and authorization from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority.

Iran's relations with the UAE have been strained since the war, after Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Gulf countries in response to US-Israeli attacks. Iran accused the UAE of playing an active role in the war, which Abu Dhabi denied. The UAE announced it was fast-tracking construction of a new oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz through Fujairah port.

Iran has repeatedly accused Gulf states of allowing US forces to carry out attacks from their territory, and Gulf nations have denied the accusations





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Iran UAE Strait Of Hormuz Oil Pipeline War

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