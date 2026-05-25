Iran Relocates World Cup Training Base to Mexico Amid Security Concerns

Fifa has confirmed that Iran has relocated its planned World Cup training base from the United States to Mexico. Iran had originally selected a sports complex in Tucson, Arizona, but the country sought a change after the US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran beginning in late February.

Iran relocated its planned World Cup training base from the United States to Mexico amid the war in the Middle East and security concerns. Iran had originally selected a sports complex in Tucson, Arizona, to serve as their national team’s de facto headquarters during the World Cup , but the country sought a change after the US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran beginning in late February.

Fifa published the final list of team base camp locations Monday, with Iran now setting up shop at Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana. There are not yet any plans to change the location of Iran’s group-stage matches. As part of Group G, Iran is set to play its first two matches in Los Angeles, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21, with a June 26 matchup against Egypt in Seattle.

But Tijuana’s location directly across the US-Mexico border from San Diego could help with visa issues when the team needs to enter the country, according to Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation. Taj initially announced the camp’s move Saturday before Fifa made it official.

“All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved by Fifa,” Taj said in a statement. “Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with Fifa and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had yesterday in the Tehran with the respected Fifa secretary general, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved.

” Iranian officials said earlier this month their players and staff had not yet received US visas. The World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, runs from June 11 through July 19





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran World Cup Mexico US Football FIFA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia's sepak takraw team lift World Cup title after controversial final victory over ThailandMalaysia's sepaktakraw team wins the team regu world cup title after a thrilling final match against Thailand. Malaysia emerged victorious but the final was marred by a controversial decision that led to a lengthy delay as the Thai team refused to leave the court.

Read more »

Anwar Ibrahim Congratulates Malaysia's National Team for Win in 2026 Sepak Takraw World CupDatuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim praised the Malaysian national team for winning the 2026 Sepak Takraw World Cup and the fighting spirit, discipline, and unity of Malaysians.

Read more »

World Cup Fever Grips NY's Immigrant Communities, Amid Concern Over Immigration CrackdownAs the FIFA World Cup approaches, New York's immigrant communities experience foot traffic decline due to fear of deportation crackdown. Despite some businesses shuttering, confidence in the event's ability to revitalize the area is high.

Read more »

Football fans all set to kick off World Cup partyFrom DATUK LAWRENCE LOW, Selangor MCA State Liaison Committee Chairman MCA Vice-President.

Read more »