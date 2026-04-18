Iran Recloses Strait of Hormuz, Complicating Peace Talks

Iran has reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing continued US blockades, casting doubt on the progress of peace talks to end the US-Israeli war with Iran. The vital waterway's closure adds another layer of uncertainty to an already fragile ceasefire, with significant implications for global oil markets and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The vital Strait of Hormuz has once again become a focal point of international concern as Iran has reversed its decision to reopen the critical waterway. This abrupt shift in policy has cast a shadow over the fragile peace process aimed at ending the US-Israeli war with Iran , a conflict that began on February 28. Hours after declaring the strait open, Iran ’s military command announced its closure, citing the continued US naval blockade of Iran ian ports as the reason for the reversal.

This back-and-forth over the Strait, which normally facilitates the transit of a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, directly contradicts the optimism expressed by US President Donald Trump just a day prior, who had suggested a peace deal was "very close." Global markets had initially reacted with elation to Iran’s earlier announcement of the strait’s reopening, prompted by a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon that halted Israel’s war with Hezbollah. This led to a significant drop in oil prices. However, Trump’s insistence that the US blockade would persist until a deal was finalized spurred Tehran to threaten closure once more. The latest announcement from Iran’s military central command, reported by Iranian state TV, stated that control of the Strait had reverted to its prior status and was under the strict command of the armed forces. Maritime tracking data illustrated the prevailing uncertainty, showing several vessels making a swift passage through the narrow waterway, navigating close to Iranian territorial waters as advised. Some ships reportedly broadcast their identity as Indian or Chinese, seemingly in an effort to signal neutrality. The same tracking sites indicated that late the previous day, a number of ships heading towards the strait had abruptly turned back amidst the wavering situation. By 0900 GMT on the day of the report, while several vessels had successfully transited the strait in both directions, at least two tankers bound for India, having loaded in UAE ports, appeared to have aborted their journeys and turned around. With only four days remaining before the expiration of the current two-week ceasefire, the peace negotiations remain fraught with challenges. President Trump had previously lauded the talks as "GREAT AND BRILLIANT," specifically praising Pakistan’s role as mediator. Pakistan’s military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, had just concluded a three-day visit to Iran, engaging with top leadership to solidify the peace deal. Concurrently, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was conducting diplomatic efforts in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey to advance the peace process. Pakistan has emerged as the primary mediator in this conflict, hosting extensive direct peace talks the previous weekend attended by US Vice President JD Vance. A second round of discussions is anticipated in Islamabad the following week, with negotiators hopeful of bringing an end to the war that commenced with a wave of surprise attacks by the US and Israel on February 28, despite ongoing diplomatic engagement. These attacks resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and numerous other senior officials. The war quickly escalated across the region, with Iran retaliating against US interests in the Gulf and Hezbollah drawing Lebanon into the conflict by launching rockets at Israel. Despite the volatile situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, signs of stability were present elsewhere. Iran’s civil aviation agency reopened its airspace for international flights transiting the country from the east, indicating that the two-week ceasefire remained broadly intact. However, two significant impediments to a comprehensive peace agreement persist: Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to near-weapons-grade and the ongoing dispute over the status of the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump's earlier assertion of being "very close to having a deal" and that "no sticking points at all" remained with Tehran, was directly contradicted by statements from Iran’s foreign ministry. Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Iran’s enriched uranium, believed to be heavily damaged by US bombing during a prior 12-day war, would not be transferred. "Iran’s enriched uranium is not going to be transferred anywhere," he declared. Meanwhile, ordinary Iranians continued to experience a prolonged internet blackout, which had reached its 50th day, according to netblocks monitoring group, highlighting the severe isolation imposed at the war’s commencement. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with the unresolved issues of Iran’s nuclear program and the future of this critical maritime route, underscore the precariousness of the current peace efforts





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