Iran Partially Restores Internet After Three-Month Shutdown Amid War and Protests

Iranian authorities partially restored internet connectivity after an almost three-month shutdown imposed during the war against Israel and the US. The restoration remains patchy, with mobile data still cut and VPNs required for some sites.

Iran ian authorities have partially restored internet connectivity after an almost three-month shutdown that was imposed amidst the ongoing war against Israel and the United States.

The restoration, which began on Tuesday, marks a significant shift in policy but leaves many Iranians still struggling with limited access. According to Netblocks, a monitoring group, live metrics show a partial restoration on day 88 of the shutdown, though it remains unclear whether this is a permanent end to what they describe as the longest nationwide internet shutdown in modern history.

Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref announced on social media that the first step toward free and regulated access to cyberspace has been taken, assuring that the demands of the Iranian people will be fulfilled. However, state news agencies IRNA and Fars reported that full international internet connectivity has been restored for fixed broadband users, a claim not yet confirmed by Netblocks. Witnesses inside Iran reported mixed experiences.

A 22-year-old woman from Kermanshah, who requested anonymity, said she could access international websites via her home internet provider. Another user in Tehran noted that his company's internet service was restored, but mobile data remained blocked. Many others described the general access as extremely patchy, with some requiring VPNs to reach certain social media platforms. The shutdown, first imposed on February 28 after war erupted, followed a earlier blackout from January 8 that coincided with mass anti-government protests.

Activists argue the earlier closure aimed to mask the scale of a crackdown that left thousands dead according to rights groups. The partial restoration has sparked considerable debate within Iran. President Masoud Pezeshkian, considered a moderate, has been pushing to end the measure, which has severely damaged the economy.

However, hardliners remain influential. Yaghoub Rezazadeh, a member of Iran's national security commission, stated that the final decision rests with the Supreme National Security Council, led by Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr. The judiciary suspended a presidential body formed by Pezeshkian that had ordered the restoration, creating further uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since his father's death at the start of the war, remains the country's top figure. The partial restoration has brought a wave of cautious optimism among Iranians, with one user exclaiming on social media, YouTube without a VPN! Oh my God, am I dreaming? This sentiment reflects both the relief and the ongoing struggle for full internet freedom in Iran





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