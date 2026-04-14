Iran-Linked Tankers Navigate Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S. Blockade

Multiple tankers with ties to Iran continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz despite a U.S. blockade on vessels calling at Iranian ports, raising questions about the effectiveness of sanctions and the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

A map illustrating the Strait of Hormuz is presented, dating from June 22, 2025. On Tuesday, April 14th, data indicated that a third tanker with links to Iran was traversing the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, coinciding with the inaugural full day of the U.S. blockade imposed on vessels calling at Iran ian ports. This action followed President Donald Trump's announcement on Sunday, which came after the breakdown of peace talks in Islamabad between the U.S. and Iran over the weekend, where a deal failed to materialize. The three vessels in transit through the strait were not destined for Iran ian ports and thus were exempt from the blockade's restrictions.

According to LSEG data, the Panama-flagged tanker Peace Gulf, classified as a medium-range vessel, was en route to Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates. This tanker is known for transporting Iranian naphtha, a crucial petrochemical feedstock, to other Middle Eastern ports, excluding Iranian ones, for subsequent export to Asia, as revealed by Kpler data. Additionally, the handy tanker Murlikishan, is expected to arrive in Iraq to load fuel oil on April 16th, as per the data from Kpler. This vessel, formerly known as MKA, has a history of transporting oil from both Russia and Iran. The unfolding situation highlights the intricate web of international trade and the implications of geopolitical tensions on shipping routes.

Further complicating matters, the sanctioned tanker Rich Starry was poised to become the first to successfully navigate through the strait and exit the Gulf since the commencement of the blockade. This observation is based on data from both LSEG and Kpler. Both the tanker and its owner, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, are under U.S. sanctions due to their dealings with Iran. Efforts to obtain comment from the company were unsuccessful at the time of reporting. The Rich Starry, a medium-range tanker, is currently carrying approximately 250,000 barrels of methanol. This cargo was loaded at its last port of call, Hamriyah in the UAE, according to the available data. The presence of these vessels, their destinations, and the cargoes they carry underscore the complex dynamics of the oil trade in the region. The U.S. blockade is clearly attempting to constrain Iran's oil exports, but the situation is proving to be a challenge. The movement of these vessels highlights how the impact of sanctions and geopolitical tensions can spread across borders, influencing trade, and raising concerns for various stakeholders including shipping companies, trading partners and those seeking the commodities being transported.

The ongoing situation provides insights into how the involved parties are adapting to the changing circumstances. The implications of the blockade, alongside the existing sanctions, continue to be monitored closely. The success of the Rich Starry in passing through the strait, if confirmed, will serve as a significant development, indicating potential loopholes or strategies being employed to circumvent the restrictions. Furthermore, the destinations of the other vessels and their cargo types provide a glimpse into the ongoing trade patterns in the region. The data being observed from the different sources such as LSEG and Kpler are important in order to have an informed perspective. The blockade is a clear attempt by the United States to limit Iran's access to the international markets. The details provided in the news reveal the challenges associated with enforcing such restrictions, the creative approaches employed to navigate them, and the broader effects of geopolitical tensions on global trade routes and the movement of essential commodities like fuel oil, naphtha, and methanol. The response of Iran, the impacted shippers, and their business partners remain crucial in assessing the eventual consequences of the current situation





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Strait Of Hormuz Iran U.S. Blockade Tankers Sanctions

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