Iran Halts Strikes on Israel Amid escalating Conflict in Lebanon, Warns of 'Crushing' Response if Aggression Continues

Iran announced a cessation of its attacks on Israel following retaliatory strikes for Israeli bombings in Beirut, but warned of severe consequences if Israeli operations in southern Lebanon persist.

On Monday, June 8, 2026, Iran announced the end of its attacks on Israel , following a series of escalating strikes between the two nations. The announcement was made by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, as reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency and cited by Anadolu Ajansi.

The statement framed Iran's military actions as a necessary response to what it described as Israeli aggressions in South Lebanon and the Dahiya region, actions it claimed were supported by the United States. The Iranian military command declared that, having delivered a "painful response" to defend the "oppressed people of Lebanon," it would now cease its operations.

However, the statement also issued a stark warning: should Israel continue its attacks, particularly in southern Lebanon, Iran would respond with "much more severe and crushing measures.

" The cycle of violence began on Sunday, June 7, when Israel bombed Beirut, the Lebanese capital, in violation of an ongoing ceasefire. This strike prompted Iran to launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation. In turn, Israel responded with several waves of air strikes against Iranian targets. The rapid escalation raised international alarms.

U.S. President Donald Trump intervene on Monday morning via his Truth Social platform, urging both Israel and Iran to stop fighting "immediately" following the tit-for-tat air exchanges. The situation remains tense. Iran's announcement of a halt to its direct attacks offers a temporary de-escalation but is coupled with a conditional threat of a more robust future response. The core of the conflict is rooted in the broader Israeli-Lebanese hostilities, with Iran positioning itself as the protector of Lebanese factions.

The involvement of the United States, alluded to by Iran as a supporter of Israel's actions, and the direct appeal from the U.S. president underscore the global stakes. The international community is watching closely to see if the current pause holds or if the warned "crushing" measures will be activated by any further Israeli military activity in Lebanon





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