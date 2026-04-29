Ipswich’s Promotion Hopes Hinge on Final-Day Drama After Thrilling 2-2 Draw with Southampton

Ipswich Town’s automatic promotion to the Premier League remains in the balance after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Southampton, setting up a tense final-day showdown. The match, filled with near-misses and late goals, left both teams with mixed emotions as the Championship title race enters its decisive phase.

The race for automatic promotion to the Premier League reached a dramatic climax as second-placed Ipswich Town were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Southampton on Tuesday, setting the stage for a final-day showdown.

Ipswich’s Wes Burns opened the scoring early in the second half, but Southampton quickly equalized through Ryan Manning’s free-kick. The hosts took the lead with 10 minutes remaining when Cyle Larin found the net, only for Ipswich to level the score in the 87th minute through substitute Jack Clarke’s stunning left-footed strike. The match, filled with near-misses and disallowed goals, left both teams with mixed emotions as the Championship title race entered its decisive phase.

Ipswich, who could have secured promotion with a win, now face a must-win scenario against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday to guarantee second place. They hold a one-point lead over Millwall and a two-point advantage over Middlesbrough, both of whom are still in contention for the final automatic promotion spot. Millwall host already-relegated Oxford, while Middlesbrough travel to Wrexham, who are fighting for a play-off berth.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna reflected on the near-miss, stating, 'You probably can’t come much closer to getting promoted than we were at the end. It was a matter of inches from the ball going in the net, but I loved where we were at and I’m looking forward to Saturday now.

' Southampton, despite extending their unbeaten league run to 18 games under Tonda Eckert, saw their automatic promotion hopes dashed. However, they remain in contention for the Premier League through the play-offs, which will feature the teams finishing third to sixth.

Eckert praised the match as an advertisement for the Championship, saying, 'I would have enjoyed the game if we got the three points, but if you want to make an advertisement for the Championship, I think that was the game to watch. We have clarity now and we need to get ready for the play-offs.

' The draw underscored the intensity of the Championship, where every point could prove decisive in the battle for promotion





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Premier League Ipswich Town Southampton Championship Promotion

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