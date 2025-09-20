iPhone Air's Titanium Frame Survives JerryRigEverything's Bend Test

JerryRigEverything puts the ultra-slim iPhone Air through its paces, revealing impressive durability thanks to its titanium frame and Ceramic Shield 2 glass, though its anti-reflective coating disappoints.

The recently released iPhone Air has undergone a rigorous durability test conducted by JerryRigEverything, a popular YouTube channel known for its brutal smartphone assessments. The phone's ultra-slim design, measuring a mere 5.6mm in thickness, raised concerns among tech enthusiasts, with many fearing a repeat of past design flaws that resulted in a significant recall. However, the iPhone Air, boasting a titanium middle frame, proved remarkably resilient throughout the test.

The assessment included scratch tests, bend tests, and an evaluation of the device's anti-reflective coating, providing a comprehensive overview of its durability. Initial scrutiny focused on the device's scratch resistance. The iPhone Air incorporates Apple’s new Ceramic Shield 2 glass, which demonstrated impressive performance, resisting scratches until level 7 on the Mohs hardness scale. This is a notable improvement compared to many competing devices, including the Samsung's with Gorilla Armor 2, which exhibited scratches at level 6. The tester even humorously remarked that Apple's advancements in glass technology had disrupted his established commentary style, emphasizing the superior scratch resistance of the iPhone Air. Despite the promising display performance, not all claims were fully met. The much-publicized anti-reflective coating didn't quite live up to expectations, displaying more glare under bright lighting conditions than Samsung’s older Galaxy S24 Ultra. This slight drawback presented a minor disappointment within an otherwise robust display. However, the heart of the test lay in the bend assessment, a trial of the phone's structural integrity. \The bend test was the most anticipated segment of the durability trial, designed to evaluate the resilience of the iPhone Air's frame under pressure. Apple had aggressively promoted the grade 5 titanium frame, claiming it was twice as rigid and 60% more elastic than traditional aluminum frames. The testing began with pressure applied to the back of the phone, where the titanium frame showed remarkable strength, barely yielding under the initial force. When pressure was subsequently applied to the front of the device, the phone exhibited a small amount of flex, but importantly, it quickly returned to its original shape without any permanent damage or structural failures. This indicated that the phone can withstand considerable flex without breaking or sustaining any significant damage. Nelson, the host of JerryRigEverything, then escalated the test, using a crane scale to apply a force of up to 216 pounds, the equivalent of approximately 98 kilograms. This extreme level of force ultimately cracked the front glass of the iPhone Air and bent the frame beyond repair. Even under such extreme stress, the back glass of the phone remained intact, and the device continued to function. The ability of the iPhone Air to withstand the rigorous bend test is a testament to the strength of its design and materials. The device's titanium frame played a pivotal role in its resistance to bending. \Overall, the iPhone Air has proven itself to be a durable device, effectively dismissing concerns about fragility. Its titanium frame and enhanced Ceramic Shield 2 glass contribute to its ability to withstand daily wear and tear, putting to rest the worries of a potential “Bendgate 2.0” scenario. The anti-reflective coating's performance, while not perfect, is overshadowed by the phone's overall strength and resilience. Durability-wise, the iPhone Air positions itself as a formidable competitor within Apple's 2025 lineup, offering consumers a combination of sleek design and rugged construction. The results of the durability test offer reassurance to potential buyers that the iPhone Air is not just a stylish device, but also one built to withstand the rigors of everyday use. The testing validates Apple's claims about the benefits of using titanium and strengthened glass in their phone design. Gizmochina may earn a commission if users purchase a product through affiliate links





