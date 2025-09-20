iPhone 17's Durability Tested: Man's Drop Test Goes Viral, Revealing Fragility

A man in China's daring drop test of his new iPhone 17 reveals its screen's fragility, sparking viral reactions and discussions about the device's durability. The incident, shared on social media, highlights the risks of accidental damage and the importance of protective measures for expensive smartphones. The quick release of the iPhone 17 and its following popularity demonstrates Apple's strong grip on the market.

A man in Guangdong , China , recently put the durability of his brand-new iPhone 17 to the ultimate test, with predictably shattering results. The individual, after purchasing the device just a day prior, decided to perform an impromptu drop test , captured in a viral video circulating on the social media platform RED (also known as Xiao Hong Shu ).

Before the fateful drop, the man playfully engaged the crowd, inquiring if anyone would be interested in purchasing the phone at a premium price, should the screen meet its demise. The tone was lighthearted, the anticipation palpable. And then, with a theatrical flourish, he let it go. The iPhone 17 met the unforgiving ground, and as the man retrieved the device, his expression registered genuine surprise. “It cracked! Is it so fragile?” he exclaimed, his words echoing the sentiments of many who have experienced the fragility of modern smartphone technology. The video immediately went viral, sparking a wave of reactions and discussions online, further amplifying the attention on the new Apple product. The incident, though perhaps not intended as a marketing strategy, inadvertently highlighted the vulnerability of the iPhone 17's screen, leading to a surge of commentary on the device's build quality. The video captured the instant impact and the man's reaction, providing a glimpse into the potential for damage and the consequences of dropping an expensive smartphone. Another photograph showed a crowd gathering around the disassembled iPhone 17 on the spot, emphasizing the impact the accident caused and providing a physical demonstration of the phone's internal design. The social media post serves as a potent reminder for buyers, showcasing how quickly the new phone can be damaged, which can cause a serious problem for the owners of the expensive phones. The phone, purchased less than twenty-four hours earlier, represented a substantial investment, and its immediate demise showcased the practical risk the users might face. The incident highlighted the delicate balance between technological advancement and the challenges of physical durability of smart devices. The incident quickly spread through social media, becoming a talking point for tech enthusiasts and general consumers alike, questioning the robustness of the iPhone's build. The video offers a quick reminder of the potential risks associated with the use of such phones. The popularity of the video also prompted discussions around phone protection and warranty options, reminding users to ensure they have adequate coverage. The incident is not a sign that the phone is a faulty product, but rather showcases the risks that come with daily use. \This incident serves as a clear illustration of the importance of protective measures for high-end smartphones. According to Apple's official store, the iPhone 17 comes at a starting price of RM3,999. The phone was announced on Wednesday, September 10th, with pre-orders commencing just two days later. The quick uptake and the subsequent viral video demonstrated the excitement surrounding the iPhone 17's launch. The popularity of the iPhone launch was further demonstrated through the large number of people who camped outside the Apple Store at TRX Mall in Kuala Lumpur. Spanning the night of September 19th, the eager customers were waiting to get their hands on the eagerly awaited device. The long queues demonstrated the significance and popularity of Apple products. The large number of people waiting outside the stores demonstrates how many people seek out the latest models. The large number of pre-orders signifies the consumer expectations for the new iPhone 17. The long wait lines show the anticipation and the huge popularity of the product. The phone’s launch highlights the brand’s hold on the market. These images further illustrate the high anticipation associated with the new launch. This event underscores the anticipation and eagerness surrounding Apple's product releases, reinforcing its position as a leading technology company and showing the public's interest in buying the new iPhone. Apple has continued to captivate consumer interest with each product release. The launch of the iPhone 17 demonstrated this excitement and the commitment of fans to get their hands on the newest models. The company's marketing has proven effective in creating demand. This is a recurring pattern in the Apple ecosystem. \Beyond the immediate reaction to the dropped phone, the incident sparked wider discussions about the repair costs and the overall lifespan of the device. The man's surprise, and the subsequent viral spread of the video, served as a stark reminder of the potential for accidental damage. Moreover, the incident prompted reflections on the broader trends in the smartphone market, including the increasing focus on slim designs and premium materials, often at the expense of ruggedness. This has led to an increasing need for screen protection. Many consumers invest in screen protectors and cases to safeguard their devices from everyday accidents. The discussions also highlight the importance of insurance for such expensive devices. The video is also a reminder of the financial implications of damaging a high-end smartphone. It serves as a caution for users, and shows the importance of being very careful when using the phones. The viral video and subsequent reactions demonstrate the consumer concern with the durability of the new products. This event demonstrates the importance of protecting the new phone. The incident sparked a conversation about phone protection and repair options. The popularity of the video showed that the subject of phone durability is always relevant. The incident, captured and shared on social media, underscores the significant role that platforms like RED play in shaping consumer perceptions and behaviors. The widespread dissemination of the video emphasized the power of online communities in spreading information and influence. The incident’s viral nature demonstrated the power of social media. The quick spread of the news demonstrated that the event was an attention-grabbing event. The news provides valuable insights into the user experience with the new phone. The incident also provided a learning lesson for other users. To those who’ve purchased the iPhone 17—what do you think of it so far





