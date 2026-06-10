IOC Confirms Ski Mountaineering for 2030 Winter Games, Rejects Crossover Sports as LA28 Addresses Visa Challenges

Los Angeles 2028 organizers work with authorities to avoid visa issues seen at the World Cup. IOC executive board also adds ski mountaineering to 2030 program and rules out crossover sports for now.

Los Angeles Olympics organizers are collaborating with authorities to prevent visa problems similar to those encountered during the recent soccer World Cup co-hosted by the United States.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry expressed confidence that challenges could be overcome through collaboration and learning, emphasizing the importance of educating relevant agencies about the profile and roles of incoming participants. IOC sports director Pierre Ducrey highlighted the existence of a dedicated team in Washington, D.C. , building strong relationships with the necessary agencies to ensure smooth processes for the 2028 Games.

Visa issues at the World Cup included the Iranian team being restricted to last-minute entries for matches and a Somali referee being denied entry. In separate decisions, the IOC's executive board approved the inclusion of ski mountaineering, which debuted at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, into the 2030 Winter Games program in the French Alps.

The board also decided against including crossover sports like cyclocross for 2030 to maintain the traditional identity of winter snow and ice sports, though future inclusion was not ruled out. The announcements were made during a press conference in Lausanne following an IOC executive board meeting. The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are approaching with careful planning to avoid the visa and entry complications that marred the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

IOC leadership stressed proactive engagement with U.S. immigration authorities, including the establishment of a Washington office by the LA28 organizing committee to facilitate communication and education about Olympic participants. The goal is to ensure that athletes, officials, media, and other stakeholders from around the world can enter the United States without delays or denials, a problem witnessed during the World Cup where the Iranian national team faced travel restrictions and a referee from Somalia was turned away.

By learning from these incidents, LA28 aims to create a seamless entry process, reinforcing the Olympic spirit of global inclusion. In terms of sporting program changes, the IOC executive board took action on two fronts.

First, it endorsed the addition of ski mountaineering to the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps, following its successful introduction at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games. This reflects the IOC's strategy to modernize the Winter Olympic program while respecting its core identity.

Second, the board explicitly rejected the immediate inclusion of crossover sports-events that blend disciplines or surfaces, such as cyclocross (which mixes road and off-road cycling)-for 2030. Karl Stoss, chair of the Olympic Programme Commission, clarified that the focus remains on preserving the traditional snow and ice sports character of the Winter Games, though crossover events may be reconsidered for future editions. These decisions underscore the IOC's balanced approach to evolution and tradition as it prepares for the upcoming Olympic seasons





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