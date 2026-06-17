Investigations Underway After Two Soldiers Die in Grenade Throwing Exercise

The Malaysian Army has launched an investigation into the deaths of two soldiers who died during a grenade throwing exercise in Gurun, Kedah. The incident occurred during a combat enhancement training exercise conducted by the Second Infantry Division at Hobart army camp. The victims were identified as Korporal Norazmi Abu Bakar and Prebet Siti Khadijah Sungip. The Army chief has expressed deep sorrow over the loss and has promised to take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

GURUN: Investigation s are underway after two soldiers died during a grenade throwing exercise in Gurun, Kedah, says the Malaysian Army . In a statement, it said the incident occurred at 10.57am yesterday when they were taking part in a combat enhancement training conducted by the Second Infantry Division at Hobart army camp.

The victims were identified as Korporal Norazmi Abu Bakar from the Sixth Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD), and Prebet Siti Khadijah Sungip from the First Squadron Royal Engineers Regiment. They were rushed to Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim in Sungai Petani but were pronounced dead while en route there. The Army chief Jeneral Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman ordered an investigation into the incident and expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

He conveyed condolences to the families of the two men, urging them to remain strong in facing the tragedy. The Army said that all aspects of training safety will be continuously reviewed and improved based on the findings of the investigation. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of military training exercises. The Malaysian Army has a reputation for conducting rigorous training exercises, but this incident has highlighted the risks involved.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it is unclear what caused the grenade to malfunction. The Army has promised to take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The families of the two soldiers who died are still coming to terms with the tragedy. They are being supported by the Army and other government agencies.

The incident has also raised questions about the safety of military training exercises in Malaysia. The country has a history of military accidents, and this incident has highlighted the need for greater safety measures. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it is expected to take several weeks to complete. The Army has promised to be transparent about the findings of the investigation and to take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future





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Malaysian Army Grenade Throwing Exercise Military Training Safety Concerns Investigation

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