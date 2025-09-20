Investigation Launched into Leak of Child Witness Information in Zara Qairina Inquest

Police in Kota Kinabalu have initiated an investigation into the online leak of confidential information pertaining to a child witness in the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir, causing the Coroner's Court to postpone proceedings. The investigation involves collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify those responsible for the breach.

Kota Kinabalu: Authorities have launched an investigation into the online leak of information concerning a child witness in the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir . The Kota Kinabalu OCPD, Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda, confirmed on Saturday, September 20th, that a police report regarding the leak was filed by lawyer Ram Singh at the Luyang Police Station around 4 pm on Friday. Investigations are being conducted under Section 507A of the Penal Code, pertaining to stalking.

ACP Kasim stated that the police are collaborating with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify the individuals responsible for the breach of confidentiality and the dissemination of sensitive information. The focus is on tracing the source of the leak and bringing those involved to justice. The investigation aims to determine the extent of the leaked information, its potential impact on the ongoing inquest, and the motives behind the online dissemination of the child witness’s details. This incident underscores the critical importance of protecting vulnerable witnesses and upholding the integrity of legal proceedings. The authorities are committed to ensuring that the inquest can proceed fairly and without undue influence or intimidation. The case has attracted significant public attention, and the police are under pressure to resolve the matter swiftly and effectively to maintain public trust in the justice system. \On Friday, September 19th, the Coroner’s Court had to postpone the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir due to the online leak of confidential information related to a child witness. Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan expressed that the leak was a significant setback to the case and had compromised the integrity of the inquest process. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the privacy and well-being of the child witness and directed the child’s lawyer to lodge a police report immediately. This action was taken to facilitate legal action against those responsible for the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information. The court had been scheduled to hear its first testimony from the child witness on Friday afternoon. However, before the testimony could be presented, lawyer Ram revealed his client’s details, including portions of witness statements requiring signatures and the names of the five child offenders, with a particular focus on his client. This information, including sensitive aspects of the witness’s testimony, was already circulating widely online before it could be presented in court. The postponement was a direct consequence of the breach of confidentiality, necessitating a reassessment of the situation and a determination of how to proceed without further compromising the inquest. The court is taking the matter very seriously, recognizing the potential damage to the witness and the fairness of the proceedings. The legal team is now working to address the issue and determine the best course of action to protect the child witness and the integrity of the court. The incident highlights the challenges of managing sensitive information in the digital age and the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals from online harassment and exploitation. \The unauthorized disclosure of the child witness's information has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the child. The police investigation is focused on identifying the source of the leak and bringing those responsible to justice. The authorities are committed to ensuring that the child witness is protected from any potential harm or intimidation resulting from the online disclosure. This includes providing support and resources to the child and their family, as well as taking steps to prevent further dissemination of the leaked information. The investigation will consider the impact of the leak on the child's emotional well-being, and the potential for further harassment or intimidation. The police are also working with online platforms to remove any instances of the leaked information and prevent its further spread. The court is committed to ensuring a fair and just outcome in the inquest and will take all necessary steps to protect the rights of all parties involved. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting the privacy and confidentiality of all those involved in legal proceedings, particularly vulnerable witnesses. The focus now is to ensure that the inquest can continue and the truth can be uncovered in a safe and supportive environment for the child witness. The authorities are also reviewing their procedures for handling sensitive information to prevent similar incidents in the future. The legal proceedings have been further impacted as a result of the leak. The court’s integrity is now at risk, as the court must determine the steps that will be taken to restore its credibility





