Investigation Launched After Gas Leak at ECRL Project Site in Kerteh

DOSH Terengganu orders investigation into a Petronas Gas Berhad pipeline leak at the ECRL project site, issuing a prohibition notice and declaring a restricted zone, with potential legal action for violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health ( DOSH ) in Terengganu has ordered the company involved in the Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB) pipeline leak at the East Coast Rail Link ( ECRL ) project site near Kerteh to submit a comprehensive investigation report. The incident, which occurred near Kerteh , has prompted DOSH to initiate a thorough investigation, with potential legal action to be taken if any violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 are identified.

This could lead to severe penalties, including a maximum fine of RM500,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both, for convicted employers. DOSH Terengganu has already dispatched a team of officers to the site to conduct preliminary investigations. The immediate response includes a prohibition notice, halting all construction activities in the affected area until safety is guaranteed. The department is working closely with other relevant agencies to manage the situation effectively, with assurances that it remains under control, and no injuries have been reported thus far. The public is urged to remain calm, cooperate with authorities, and await further updates. This proactive approach underscores the commitment to workplace safety and public protection in the aftermath of the pipeline leak. The authorities are taking all necessary measures to mitigate risks and prevent further incidents, reflecting a coordinated effort to ensure the safety and well-being of both workers and the general public.\Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB) has taken swift action to contain the leak, shutting down two main valves to stop the flow of gas. Gas evacuation works are currently underway, a process estimated to take at least three days to complete. The affected area has been declared a restricted zone, with 24-hour security provided by the Royal Malaysia Police. This measure is crucial to prevent public access and mitigate any potential safety hazards. The public is strictly prohibited from approaching the site to avoid any risks associated with the leak. The police have closed the main Kerteh-Ranggon road to all vehicles as a safety precaution. The Kemaman police chief, Supt Mohd Razi Rosli, reported that an emergency call was received at 9:53 am yesterday, alerting authorities to the leak of highly flammable butane gas. The leak is located approximately two kilometers from the main road, posing no immediate threat to nearby villages or residential areas, a detail that highlights the efficiency and rapid response from emergency personnel. The coordinated response from various agencies demonstrates a well-structured emergency management plan in operation, designed to minimize disruption and ensure public safety during a critical situation. The authorities are focused on preventing any further escalation of the incident and are committed to providing timely updates as the situation evolves. The focus remains firmly on safety and containment, with a multi-agency effort underway to manage the incident effectively.\The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, a 665-kilometer railway line, continues to be a focal point in the region, with construction advancing significantly, nearing 90 percent completion. The project has been described as a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation in Malaysia. This incident, occurring at the ECRL Section 5 site in Kerteh, underscores the importance of safety protocols and regulations within the construction industry, particularly in projects of this scale and complexity. The pipeline leak investigation highlights the critical need for stringent safety measures and the potential consequences of non-compliance with safety standards. The DOSH investigation and subsequent actions serve as a reminder of the responsibilities and accountability of all parties involved in such infrastructure projects. The prompt closure of the road and establishment of a restricted zone demonstrate the authorities’ dedication to protecting the public from any potential harm arising from the incident. The incident will likely lead to a review of safety procedures and protocols on-site, potentially influencing future construction practices and ensuring safer operations going forward. The ECRL is seen as an important piece of infrastructure, and the authorities' commitment to addressing this incident reflects their commitment to the project's overall success and its contribution to Malaysia's development, while prioritizing safety at all times





