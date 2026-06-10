Interpol Red Notices Remain Active for 1MDB Fugitives as Malaysia Rejects Pardon Requests

Malaysian officials confirm that arrest warrants and Interpol red notices for Tan Kim Loong and Low Taek Jho persist, while Singapore seizes additional assets linked to the 1MDB scandal. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim rejects any pardon for Low, and U.S. authorities note a pending pardon petition, highlighting the ongoing legal battles surrounding the multi‑billion‑dollar corruption case.

The Malaysian authorities reaffirmed on Wednesday, June 10, that arrest warrants and Interpol red notices targeting Tan Kim Loong and Low Taek Jho remain active, despite ongoing diplomatic overtures by the latter for clemency from the United States.

Both men are central figures in the sprawling 1MDB controversy, a financial scandal that has drawn the attention of investigators across several continents. Tan, identified as a close associate of Low, is implicated in the same multi‑billion‑dollar scheme that saw public funds allegedly siphoned from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) state investment vehicle.

Low, who has been a fugitive since 2015, continues to deny any wrongdoing, even as U.S. and Malaysian prosecutors describe him as the mastermind behind the illicit diversion of money through a labyrinth of offshore shell companies. The Malaysian Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, made it clear that his administration will not entertain any request for a pardon, underscoring the government's commitment to pursuing the case to its conclusion.

Court proceedings, initiated in absentia in 2018, are still underway, and the legal battle remains a focal point of Malaysia's broader anti‑corruption drive. Singapore's financial regulators have also reported that a significant portion of assets linked to the 1MDB saga remain under seizure in the city‑state.

As of July 2024, authorities indicated that approximately S$164 million (equivalent to RM518 million) in assets have been frozen or barred from disposal, with S$101 million (RM316.34 million) directly tied to Low and his immediate family. These seizures form part of a coordinated international effort to recover the proceeds of the alleged embezzlement.

In Malaysia, the Anti‑Corruption Commission (MACC) disclosed that the country has reclaimed roughly RM29.75 billion, representing about 70 percent of the RM42 billion purportedly misappropriated from the sovereign wealth fund. The recovery figures underscore the scale of the corruption and the persistence of authorities in tracking down hidden wealth across borders. Low's legal saga extends beyond Malaysia's borders. He was indicted by U.S. prosecutors in 2018 on charges of money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy, yet he has successfully avoided detention.

Earlier this year, a notice on the U.S. Department of Justice website revealed that Low submitted a formal petition for a presidential pardon, hoping to secure relief from the pending criminal case. The petition, however, faces formidable obstacles given the high‑profile nature of the scandal and the political sensitivity surrounding any clemency request.

Meanwhile, both Tan and Low remain on the international most‑wanted lists, and law‑enforcement agencies in multiple jurisdictions continue to monitor their movements. The ongoing investigations, asset seizures, and legal proceedings illustrate the enduring complexity of the 1MDB affair and its far‑reaching implications for governance, financial oversight, and international cooperation in the fight against corruption





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