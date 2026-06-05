International Silat Festival Unites Over 2,000 Participants Across Borders

The Sixth Edition of the International Cekak Harimau Malaysia Open Silat Festival in Bandar Tun Abdul Razak Jengka brought together over 2,000 participants from six countries, promoting Malay martial arts as a cultural bridge for international unity and youth development.

The spirit of Malay heritage continues to resonate across national borders as the Sixth Edition of the International Cekak Harimau Malaysia Open Silat Festival brought together over 2,000 participants from various countries in Bandar Tun Abdul Razak Jengka recently.

This vibrant festival was not merely a martial arts competition ground but also a platform to strengthen cultural ties, brotherhood, and people-to-people diplomacy through the Malay martial arts heritage, which is increasingly gaining international attention. The participation of silat practitioners from six countries including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Singapore, and the United States proves that Malay silat has now expanded far beyond its Nusantara roots.

This situation recalls the legacy of Panglima Awang, the Malay navigator associated with circumnavigating the world and becoming a symbol of the bravery of the Malay people in crossing oceans and civilizations. The Pahang Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, stated that this development proves that silat is no longer just a martial art of the Malay community but has evolved as a cultural treasure gaining worldwide recognition.

According to him, history shows that the Malay civilization once spread extensively to various parts of the world through voyages, trade, and strong civilizational relations. He said that the values of courage, etiquette, discipline, and brotherhood that form the foundation of Malay silat continue to thrive and be respected to this day.

He remarked that if in the past the nation's heritage was carried to all corners of the world through voyages and civilizational relations, today Malay silat has become a cultural bridge connecting the international community. He made these remarks while officiating the festival. He added that silat is not just a martial art but a symbol of the rise and fall of a nation, laden with values of struggle and identity formation.

The organizing chairman, Datuk Osman Nok, said that the festival brings together participants from diverse cultural and national backgrounds under one shared spirit. He stated that the program not only introduces Pahang, especially Maran and Jengka, as cultural tourism destinations but also opens up youth development opportunities through healthy and disciplined heritage activities. He emphasized that this festival unites people of various races through respect for Malay heritage arts and a spirit of brotherhood regardless of background.

The Pahang State Executive Councillor, Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, described the festival as proof that Malay silat remains relevant as a cultural asset capable of becoming a medium for uniting the world community. He asserted that silat must continue to be empowered as a means of human development that not only strengthens physically but also instills high moral character and love for the nation.

The success of the festival was also driven by the commitment of silat teachers who tirelessly preserve the continuity of martial heritage despite facing various contemporary challenges. A silat coach from Riau, Indonesia, Sabri Shamsudin, described the participation of multiple countries as an indication that Malay silat is increasingly accepted as a medium for uniting the global community.

According to him, although participants come from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds, they share the same spirit in respecting martial heritage and building brotherhood. Coach from Jengka Fighter Felda Jengka 1, Abdul Halim Ali, said that the festival is an important platform for discovering new talents and shaping the discipline and confidence of the younger generation.

He stated that the main goal is not just to produce skilled silat practitioners but a generation with noble morals, respect for elders, and understanding of the nation's struggle values. Two young silat practitioners from Uzbekistan, Gulbahor and Mubina, both 14 years old, shared that the experience of learning Malay silat opened up opportunities for them to discover new cultures while building self-confidence.

They expressed enjoyment in learning silat because it is unique, full of discipline, and teaches respect for teachers and friends. Also drawing attention was the coach from Kyrgyzstan, Kydnybek Bikboer, who described Malay silat as having a deep philosophy and unique characteristics compared to other martial arts. According to him, the elements of courtesy, respect, and spiritual values embedded in silat are key factors attracting international interest to delve into it.

Young silat practitioners from the Teratai Halilintir Silat Art Organization Kelantan, Nur Anesya Muhamad Fadli and Nor Puteri Yusrina Hisham, expressed pride in having the opportunity to participate in an international-level festival. They said they want to prove that silat is still popular among the younger generation and can elevate the country's name to a higher level





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