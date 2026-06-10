International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Nuclear Power Developments

The IAEA's mission is to promote and control the peaceful use of atomic energy, ensuring that it is not used for military purposes. The agency supports its member states in the peaceful applications of nuclear technologies, particularly in the field of nuclear energy, where it provides data, analyses, and assistance to countries in evaluating, planning, and safely expanding nuclear energy. Malaysia's nuclear power programme is supported by the Nuclear Energy Planning and Implementing Organization (NEPIO) and the Department of Atomic Energy Malaysia (ATOM Malaysia), which are responsible for regulation and planning, respectively.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was established in 1953 by US President Eisenhower, who proposed it during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

The US ratification of the IAEA Statute by President Eisenhower in 1957 marked the official birth of the agency. The IAEA's dual mission is to promote and control the peaceful use of atomic energy, ensuring that it is not used for military purposes. The IAEA supports its member states in the peaceful applications of nuclear technologies, particularly in the field of nuclear energy, where it provides data, analyses, and assistance to countries in evaluating, planning, and safely expanding nuclear energy.

As of 2026, there are 415 operational nuclear reactors in 31 countries worldwide, with the United States having the highest number of reactors. There are also 74 nuclear reactors under construction in 17 countries. Malaysia's nuclear power programme is supported by the Nuclear Energy Planning and Implementing Organization (NEPIO) and the Department of Atomic Energy Malaysia (ATOM Malaysia), which are responsible for regulation and planning, respectively





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International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Nuclear Power Nuclear Energy Malaysia Nuclear Power Programme Nuclear Energy Planning And Implementing Organ Department Of Atomic Energy Malaysia (ATOM Mal

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