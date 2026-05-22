Interactive Urban Art Unveiled in George Town

A series of colorful, sad yet little figurines, known as Cement Eclipses, have been installed in the historic city of George Town, Penang, Malaysia. The project aims to create a unique interactive art experience that invites viewers to reflect on their own perception and identity.

It's like spotting little surprises tucked away in places you'd normally walk right past. It also turns a regular walk through the city into a bit of a treasure hunt, where you never quite know what you might notice next.

These colorful, sad, little figurines have been installed in cities across Europe, America, and Asia. The project, known as Cement Eclipses, has been installed in George Town in July 2024, with help from the George Town Festival team and volunteers. The bald, middle-aged man in a grey suit appears everywhere — a deliberate choice by Cordal. The character is always the same because that repetition and uniformity are part of the message.

The sculptures blend in so well that noticing them feels like a small reward. They can be found perched on ledges, sitting on electrical boxes, hiding in window nooks, or blending into building facades like they have always belonged there, standing at 17cm to 20cm tall. The figurines invite viewers to reflect on the sameness of humanity while suggesting a cracked perception of the familiar





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Cultural Events Cement Eclipses Interactive Art George Town Festival Urban Sculpture Cultural Event

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