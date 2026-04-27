Intensified Search for Missing Teenager Afiqah Abdul Aziz in Petaling Jaya

Police in Petaling Jaya are actively searching for 15-year-old Afiqah Abdul Aziz, who has been missing for four days. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door inquiries, while the community joins efforts to locate her. The family and residents express deep concern over her disappearance.

PETALING JAYA: Police have intensified their search for a 15-year-old girl, Afiqah Abdul Aziz , who has been missing for four days from her home at the Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Sri Malaysia Desa Petaling.

Cheras District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd. Rosdi Daud, confirmed that the report of her disappearance was filed last Friday. We received the missing person report at 11 PM from the victim's family.

However, as of now, we have not received any information regarding the whereabouts of the missing teenager. Nevertheless, the police are actively pursuing all leads to locate her, he told Utusan Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Afiqah's sister, Aida, revealed that Afiqah, the youngest of six siblings, left home at 6 PM on the day of the incident. We found her scarf and headscarf near the lift, but she was nowhere to be seen. Before that, I heard two desperate cries for help, and I am sure it was her, she said. The police have urged anyone with information about Afiqah's whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area and conducting door-to-door inquiries in the neighborhood. The family has expressed deep concern over her sudden disappearance, especially since Afiqah had no history of running away or exhibiting unusual behavior. Community members have also joined the search efforts, distributing flyers and sharing her photo on social media to raise awareness. The case has sparked widespread concern, with many residents calling for increased safety measures in the housing project.

Police have assured the public that they are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation and are working closely with local volunteers to ensure Afiqah is found safe and sound





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