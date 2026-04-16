Intellectual Freedom Under Threat: Pen Malaysia Condemns Book Bans as Historical Regression

Persatuan Penulis Berbilang Bahasa (Pen Malaysia) vehemently denounces the Home Ministry's decision to ban two historical books, citing a severe blow to Malaysia's commitment to intellectual freedom and democratic discourse. The organization highlights the arbitrary nature of retrospective censorship, demanding an immediate lifting of the bans and the establishment of transparent guidelines for publication restrictions.

The recent decision by Malaysia 's Home Ministry to ban two significant historical works, Memoir Shamsiah Fakeh: From Awas to the 10th Regiment and Comrade Asi (10th Regiment): In the Pulse of Historical Nihilism, has drawn sharp condemnation from the Persatuan Penulis Berbilang Bahasa (Pen Malaysia ).

This act is viewed by Pen Malaysia not merely as a restriction on specific texts, but as a profound step backward for the nation's already precarious standing in terms of intellectual freedom and the capacity for robust democratic dialogue. The organization stresses that books are indispensable tools for knowledge acquisition, critical analysis, and historical understanding; they are not instruments of harm. To censor them is to disenfranchise the public, denying them the crucial opportunity to grapple with their past in its multifaceted and often challenging entirety. The situation is particularly alarming given that one of the prohibited titles has been a publicly accessible and debated work for decades, having been reprinted and studied extensively. This longevity in circulation, followed by an abrupt ban, exposes a disturbing lack of a clear, consistent, or transparent framework for regulating publications. When materials can be arbitrarily removed after years of acceptance and engagement, it erodes public confidence in governmental institutions and raises serious questions about the true motivations behind such prohibitory measures. The increasing prevalence of retrospective censorship is a growing concern for Pen Malaysia. The removal of long-established publications from public access suggests less of a considered regulatory process and more of a reactive, almost fearful, impulse to control the historical narrative. This raises a critical question: why is there a perceived necessity to suppress historical evidence? The individuals and movements documented in these books are integral components of Malaysia's complex and often contested history. Engaging with these elements critically does not diminish the nation; rather, it serves to strengthen its understanding and resilience. The banning of these works directly contributes to what can be accurately termed historical nihilism, a phenomenon where inconvenient truths are systematically buried, and the populace is systematically denied access to a spectrum of perspectives. Such actions ultimately lead to a flattening of history, reducing it to a singular, state-approved narrative and depriving citizens of the essential intellectual resources required for informed participation in society. Pen Malaysia unequivocally calls for the immediate rescinding of these bans. Furthermore, they urge the authorities to establish a transparent, accountable, and accessible framework to govern any future restrictions on publications. Decisions impacting the public's fundamental right to read and access information must be underpinned by clear, defensible principles, be subject to public scrutiny, and offer avenues for legitimate challenge. The organization voiced its strong support for the legal recourse initiated by Gerakbudaya in response to this ban, emphasizing that such legal action should never have been necessitated if the Home Ministry had acted with the requisite clarity, consistency, and respect for intellectual freedom from the outset. Pen Malaysia stands in unwavering solidarity with publishers, writers, and the broader reading public in their collective defense of the fundamental freedoms to think, to write, and to articulate diverse viewpoints. To that end, Pen Malaysia intends to formally engage with the Home Ministry. This engagement will include formally requesting an appointment with Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to discuss the pressing need for a clear, transparent, and accountable standard operating procedure that governs the process of book banning. Additionally, Pen Malaysia proposes that any such procedural framework should incorporate meaningful and ongoing consultation with a diverse range of stakeholders, including writers, publishers, academics, and other key figures from the literary and intellectual communities. This collaborative approach would ensure that decisions concerning the dissemination of knowledge are made with broader input and a deeper understanding of their societal impact. The views articulated in this statement are those of the author and contributor, and do not necessarily reflect the official stance or opinions of Malaysiakini





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